Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
DISTRICT - Shane Taylor has recently accepted the position of acting commander of community paramedicine in the Timiskaming district, DTSSAB announced in a press release.
“I feel honoured to be part of this motivated team in the delivery of this new service in Timiskaming," Taylor stated in the press release.
"Each of our team members is driven by the mission to expand the availability of medical care to seniors and vulnerable individuals in their homes,” he said.
Dr. Mark Churman has also joined the team as its in-house medical director.
The District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board (DTSSAB) stated "the community paramedicine program has been delivering the high intensity program since September 2020. The community paramedicine long-term care program (CPLTC) launched in 2022 and will reach its one-year anniversary this month."
The program has received $2.5 million in funding for a two-year operating period which started in 2022 and will continue into 2024. DTSSAB is now awaiting detailed information about its portion of a funding announcement recently made by the provincial government to continue funding for the community paramedicine program in Ontario for the 2024-2025 period.
On March 23, the provincial government announced that it is investing more than $174 million over two years, starting in 2024–25, to continue the program.
"We have yet to be advised what portion of funding our service will receive," stated social services board spokesperson Michelle Sowinski in the release.
"Although we do not have the specific number of services across the province who participate in the Community Paramedicine program, we are confident the number surpasses 33, and from engaging with other services it appears to be to the great benefit of cities and municipalities across the province," she continued.
The community paramedicine team includes fully certified paramedics who continue to do road shifts, but are predominantly scheduled to provide in-home care and wellness clinics for clients through the community paramedicine program, Sowinski explained.
The specific skill set of a Community Paramedic involves a shift of focus to long-term continuity of care, including the involvement and partnership with local health partners. Additional training for these positions has included, but is not limited to: paramedic practitioner services, mental health for seniors, wound care, and other training specifically focused on senior care. Depending on funding allocation, these training opportunities and medical directives may expand, she added.
The clients for CPLTC are individuals who are waiting for a long-term care home in the community, are at high risk of failing at home, need assistance because of caregiver burnout, frequently use 911 or the emergency department, or frequently have hospital admission.
Clients must be referred to the program from a medical professional, including but not limited to: a nurse practitioner, doctor, paramedic, Home and Community Care Support Services, Canadian Mental Health Association, and the North East Specialized Geriatric Centre.
"With the additions to the Leadership team and pending the announcement of funding, Community Paramedicine will investigate expanding into new offerings and medical directives, such as Remote Patient Monitoring," she concluded.