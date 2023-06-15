Hereditary Chief Ian Campbell says his parents and grandparents weren’t allowed to practice their culture in residential schools, but now that it’s no longer prohibited, celebration is essential.
He is referring to the recent 2023 Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase (IPSS) banquet on June 1-2 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.
Campbell said the banquet’s purpose is to highlight the success stories across Canada that showcase Indigenous partnerships with different sectors. One of the IPSS goals is to highlight the relationships between Indigenous business and corporate Canada — making reconciliation for the whole nation.
The first-ever IPSS banquet was held in 2020 under the theme “The Declaration: Finding the Path to Shared Prosperity.” It was inspired by the new legislation passed in the BC Legislature — Bill 41 — the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.
"I think it takes a lot of courage to actually point out what is working because there are many success stories from coast to coast across Canada. The banquet is one opportunity to celebrate those successes,” Campbell said.
This year's banquet, featuring 80 speakers, included discussions, performances and food celebrating the cultural richness of First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities. A fashion show was led by Haida Fashion, with lead designer Dorothy Grant.
Campbell said the gala, which he described as a powerful movement, celebrated the fact that “we're in this together, we're creating a vision for our collective future.” He added his hope that this annual banquet will inspire people to learn more about why economic reconciliation matters to Canadians.
For more information on the banquet, visit: https://www.indigenoussuccess.ca/