THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Ken Boshcoff will hit the ground running with plans to connect with new investors to Thunder Bay as he once again assumes the position of Thunder Bay’s mayor.
“I’m definitely ready,” he said.
“First of all, thanks to the work of many people in the economic development sector, municipally, provincially and federally, there are several major mining operations looking to set up either in Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie or Thunder Bay — but the mines are all in Northwestern Ontario. If we can get some of these head offices to set up here, there’s more of a chance that the employees will actually set up their homes here instead of commuting from different parts of Canada.”
Thunder Bay played host to the Central Canada Trade Show and Expo in August this year, which brought upwards of 300 mining and energy sector representatives from large organizations across Canada. The representatives used the expo to scope out Thunder Bay as a potential location to open branches of their umbrella companies.
“That’s exactly what I’m alluding to,” Boshcoff said. I will have no qualms about going to make sure they know our city wants them to locate here.”
Boshcoff says this undertaking means co-operative work between city administrative departments and council members.
“We have to go to (these businesses) and tell them that they’re welcome here,” he said, adding that Thunder Bay needs to be promoted with its tourism and other aspects.
“We need to do everything possible to ensure that they know that we are a welcoming committee — because we already know that our competitive cities are also doing that.”
Boshcoff says the easiest vehicle to facilitate this is the Thunder Bay Economic Development Commission, with which he is a committed and involved member.
“We need to know that the mayor is on call to close these deals,” he said. “I will do anything that will result in the plus side of the column for growing our economy and our population.”
Boshcoff says this is a critical time to bring this magnitude of business into Thunder Bay.
“People need to know that there are reasons for optimism,” he said. “Second, I think from the community standpoint, it also confirms that we have lots to be proud of.”
The swearing-in of the mayor and councillors is scheduled for Nov. 15 and Boshcoff’s calendar is already filling up. He says in the next 48 hours he will meet with the city manager Norm Gale and offer himself as an interim mayor to deal with all the backlog left from the resignation of former mayor Bill Mauro.
“My plan is to go to as many groups and organizations and let them know that I have their back,” Boshcoff said. “People have to know that their mayor believes in them and is going to be available to help them. Organizations that are out there working on social problems, have to know that their work is valid and that I am also appreciative of the people in the trenches.
Boshcoff says he believes that Thunder Bay can live up to its full potential and he intends to emphasize, along with council, that “Thunder Bay is open for business.”