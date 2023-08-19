Southgate Council met in regular session on Aug. 2 at the Egremont council chambers, with some members joining online.
FIBRE TO GO DOWN VICTORIA
The Holstein-based internet provider, Eh!Tel, will be footing the bill to have its infrastructure installed as part of work on Victoria Street in Dundalk.
The project which will be completed over two years will see street re-construction and upgrades to underground services on the west end of Dundalk on streets such as Victoria, McCauley, Ida, Hanbury and Artemesia.
The company had a similar arrangement when the County upgraded Main Street East in Dundalk in 2019.
The installation was itemized in the tender and will be invoiced back by the township to Eh!Tel. Securities of $25,000 will be held in trust by the township.
Southgate, like other rural municipalities, has put expanding dependable internet access high among its priorities.
TANKER TRUCK
Some items were approved to be added to the new tanker truck purchase.
The report from the fire chief said the changes will make the vehicle safer and more serviceable, and still leave the purchase under budget.
With the added items at about $29,000, the total is about $565,000, with $600,000 in the budget.
Among the changes, shelves will be added to compartments, there will be a centre console, traffic advisor on the rear of the truck and work lights.
TRANSFER STATION CLOSED
The summer’s construction work has meant the Dundalk Transfer Station is closed while Ida Street is closed to traffic.
ENERGY MANAGEMENT POLICY
Each year, the township must report on its energy use as part of managing emissions.
The policy was updated, and the annual report for 2021 approved.
The policy also includes a section on growth. It notes that:
- EV charging stations should be completed in 2023;
-the sewage pumping station is to have a natural gas back-up generator; and
-a new administration and multi-use facility is expected in Dundalk by 2026.
The report notes that with projected growth that needs to be supported, it is unlikely that the municipality will be able to see its total energy consumption drop.
DRAINAGE PROJECTS
Council received a report from Tom Pridham, drainage engineer, on the Love/Sherk drainage works.
The meeting to consider will be held on Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.
Mr. Pridham also gave a report on the Schill Drainage Works, which affect lands in Southgate and Melancthon, and were previously reported on in the Melancthon Council report in this paper.
Councillor Jason Rice volunteered to represent Southgate on the Court of Revision meeting for the project on Sept. 7.
RECREATION COMMITTEE
A terms of reference was approved for the committee. It outlines the duties of members, and makes clear that the committee has only an advisory role, and council holds authority for decisions.
The duties and responsibilities include the statement that the committee will attempt to reach consensus, and if that is not possible, strong minority opinions should be recorded and acknowledged.
SHOP EXPANSION
Council approved a zoning bylaw amendment to allow an expansion of about 145 sq. m. to an existing on-farm diversified use.
The property is a farm of about 95 acres at Grey Road 8 and Southgate Road 10 (Hoover).
There will also be about 220 sq. m. of covered storage attached to the shop. Both the storage and shop size will still be under the maximum.