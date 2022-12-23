A community meeting that presented information about the potential impact of Electronic Gaming Devices in the community was ‘an important step’ in the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake’s decision-making process, the MCK’s lead on gaming said earlier this week.
The meeting, held last Wednesday, featured presentations from Playground Poker and Magic Palace.
“The meeting was an important step in presenting information and giving the community an opportunity to ask questions on current gaming issues,” said MCK chief and lead on gaming issues Michael Delisle. “We will come back in the New Year with more information and to formally address the various issues and projects that need to be finalized.
“There was some important information brought forth in the Electronic Gaming Devices Pilot Project Report,” he continued. “The social impacts section of the report indicates that the pilot project was positive and manageable, while there needs to be more development on the infrastructure side. The report, which was compiled by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, should greatly assist the Council of Chiefs in our deliberations come the New Year.”
Delisle said after three years of monitoring the statistics of users at the two licensed gaming facilities in the community shows that it’s not really Kahnawake community members who are using the devices – but rather, people from outside.
“We have been monitoring the numbers over the last three years and we’ve found that it’s not really our people being targeted and that abuse isn’t a large problem in the community,” Delisle said.
Playground Poker and Magic Palace both presented their cases at last Wednesday’s meeting.
Delisle said the concerns come from the potential increased need for fire, first-aid and policing services.
“The infrastructure concerns come from the potential need for more Peacekeepers, ambulatory services, fire services and things like that. That’s what we’re waiting to decide on and we will make a decision shortly,” he said, adding that decision will likely come early in 2023.
“We expect to make a decision very soon,” Delisle said. “It’ll be sometime early in the New Year. All indications are that it’s manageable, but we’ve yet to make a final decision.”