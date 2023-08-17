The 16th annual Spirit of the Peace Powwow, celebrating the richness of Indigenous culture through dancing and singing, will be held in Taylor next month.
In Indigenous culture, a pow wow allows community members to socialize while watching drumming and dancing. Attendees can expect a variety of dance styles and songs throughout the event as well as vibrant and beautiful regalia.
There are different kinds of pow wows in terms of competitions and traditions. This is a competitive pow wow, but not all pow wows are.
The president of the Peace Powwow Society, Connie Greyeyes, says the idea of this pow wow is to allow youth and Elders to dance in their territory and be initiated through the ceremony to the pow wow dance circle.
Greyeyes says pow wows positively changed her life and expressed gratitude for the Elders' guidance through the experience.
“The powwow circle, along with traditional teachings from many Elders, learning about ceremony and what it means to be a dancer has guided me all these years to the good life Elders often talk about. A life without the use of alcohol and drugs,” said Greyeyes.
There have been many tragedies in the First Nation communities in the northeast this year, said Greyeyes. She feels the powwow is a place where people can heal broken hearts, visit friends, and gather to support one another.
The powwow will continue fostering unity among Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members, as everyone is welcome to this drug and alcohol-free event.
Spirit of the Peace Powwow will start with the Doig River drummers. Then, the first grand entry takes place at the Taylor Arena on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. There will be a grand entry at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and again at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
“At this year’s Spirit of the Peace Powwow, Jason Dick will host a Teen Vs Men's Grass Special. Dancers will compete for a prize of $5,000.00, along with coveted champion jackets, “said Greyeyes.
The three-day event is planned to run from September 1st to September 3rd.