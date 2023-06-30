HURON COUNTY – Critically acclaimed Cree author, playwright and musician Tomson Highway joined award-winning Haudenosaunee actor Graham Green and internationally renowned Anishinabe artist Jeffrey “Red” George at Dark Horse Winery in Grand Bend for “An Evening with Tomson Highway & Friends,” part of Huron Waves Music Festival 2023.
The three prominent artists were invited to participate in the festival for National Indigenous People’s Day on June 21, “on the very day when we Canadians annually recognize and celebrate the history, heritage, resilience and diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Metis across this country,” the evening’s program read.
Joining Highway while he played the beautiful grand piano on stage was the incomparable vocalist Patricia Cano and Marcus Ali, playing the saxophone.
The cabaret-style comedy show brought laughter and tears to the audience. The warm and gentle man behind the music believes in a healthy balance and is not afraid to remind people of the atrocities that have happened to Indigenous People on Turtle Island, but “don’t unpack and live there,” he said.
Amid some funny skits from Highway’s book and stage play called “The Postmistress,” they also performed a song dedicated to a fellow residential school survivor titled “The Lunch,” where Highway tells the story of a young Indigenous woman he once knew and how she was raped and murdered by four young white men.
The song depicts a young girl telling her friends that she wouldn’t be able to join them for lunch, even though she really wanted to, because “those four boys over there are going to kill me.”
Audible gasps could be heard from the predominantly non-native crowd as they listened to the song’s words, with many wiping away their tears after it was over.
Quickly moving back into comedy, the show ended on a high note with a special encore presentation, leaving the audience again feeling thrilled and offering the trio a standing ovation.
The evening before the show, Highway sat down with Midwestern Newspapers to speak about his life and his motivation to keep sharing through writing, music and the many great philosophies that guide him.
Humble and kind, the soft-spoken elder talked about the joy and laughter in his life that compels him to keep spreading sunshine while tackling some of the darkest times in the history of the People on Turtle Island.
“From my experience, living in the past is a surefire recipe for failure,” Highway said. “However, living in the present and the future is a surefire recipe for success and happiness.”
Highway lives life to the fullest every day, he said. When he is not travelling the globe promoting his latest works, the 71-year-old grandfather enjoys cycling, spending time with his partner Raymond Lalonde and their grandchildren and writing more, adding to his continually growing material list.
“I love to travel,” said Highway. “I really love to fly, especially in business class during international flights. You get treated like a king, you get personal attention, a nice bed and good food.”
A long journey away from his humble beginnings in Northern Manitoba, where Highway says he was born on Dec. 6, 1951, in a tent, on a snowbank. He came early, and his family was still travelling through their traditional caribou hunting grounds when the self-proclaimed trickster was born.
The eleventh of twelve children born to Pelagie Cook and Joe Highway, Tomson recalls life before residential school as full of laughter and love, mixed with the hardships that accompany the life of living off the land in the north.
After residential school, Highway studied music and English literature at the Universities of Manitoba (Winnipeg) and Western Ontario (London), as well as in England. He earned both his Bachelor of Music Honours (Piano Performance major, 1975) and the equivalent of a Bachelor of Arts (English major, 1976), both from “Western.”
Highway currently lives in Gatineau, Quebec, and summers in a cottage on a lake near Sudbury.