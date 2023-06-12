… One of the jesuit priests came up and shaved half their heads bald. The other half of their head would be shaved the next week so they’d have to walk around in embarrassment.
Then they told them to take down their pants.
You could see that the boys were taking their time with it so he said, “Pull your fucking pants down” and then did it for them.
For most of the girls, it was their first time seeing that. The boys were bent over the benches and he hit their bare skin with a huge harness strap. He hit them so many times until they were screaming. I’ll never forget that.
I still remember the name of the prefect of discipline who did the strapping - priest Hannin. We called him the Devil because he enjoyed himself when he strapped us. He used to smile. He liked to see our asses get red.
Then he told us, “This is what will happen if any of you try to run away.”
That was our first day there. I didn’t go home for five years.
*
… Shaià:ta’ ratsihénhstatsi wà:rawe’ tánon’ shninontsistakará:ti’ wahshakonónhkare’ tsi niió:re okèn:tstara’ wahiá:ton’. Tsahià:khsera’ niió:re ó:ia’ nonkwá:ti’ ensehshakonónhkare’ oh naiá:wen’ ahonatehen’enhatiè:sheke’.
Sok wahonwatihró:ri’ aontahiatate’nónhkwenhte’.
Wa’okèn:ta’ne’ tsi skennen’shòn:’a tho nahní:iere’ ne tehniksà:’a sok wahèn:ron’, “tatsatkon’serate’nónhkwenht” sok khé:ken tho nahshakoié:ra’se’.
Thó:ha akwé:kon tsi nikón:ti ne tsonathonwí:sen, nè:’e tontié:renhte’ ne thí:ken wa’kontkáhtho’. È:neken anitskwahráhne wa’tehshakohsà:kete’ tánon’ wahshakohna’tshaia’ákhon’ washarowá:nen wà:ratste’. É:so ieioiénhton nihna’tshà:ke wahshakosharaienhtánion’ tsi niió:re wa’thotihén:rehte’. Iah ki’ nowén:ton nè:’e thaonsonke’nikónhrhen’.
Shé:kon nì:’i kè:iahre tsi nahò:ten’ ronwá:iatskwe tsi niká:ien roteríhonte ahshakohré:wahte’ wahshakosharaienhtánion - ratsihénhstatsi Hannin. Rotkon’seráksen wahshakwanà:tonhkwe’ ase’kénh wahaon’wéskwen’ ahshonkwasharaienhtánion’. Enhoiéhson shes. Raon’weskwaníhahkwe ahatkáhtho’ onekwénhtara’ naiá:wen’ne’ iakwahna’tsha’kéhshon.
Sok wahshonkwahró:ri’, “ken’ neniá:wen’ tóka’ ensewate’nién:ten’ aiesewatè:ko’”.
Nè:’e tontenhniseratié:renhte’ tho tiákwe’skwe. 5 niiohserá:ke iah tesewakahténtion.