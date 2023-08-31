A Caledon non-profit is using grant funding to find ways to better serve the community.
On August 23, Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) announced it had received a $30,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s (OTF) Resilient Communities Fund.
CMOW has been researching and planning to start a social enterprise — a revenue-generating organization whose objective is to have a social impact — in order to reduce its reliance on traditional fundraising and keep up with rising costs.
As part of this process, CMOW has used the OTF grant to bring home-cooked meals to seniors in the Cheltenham area for taste-testing and to obtain feedback on a new frozen food option.
CMOW has been operating since 1984 and provides nutritious hot and frozen meals to seniors, individuals with illnesses and individuals with disabilities. CMOW also provides friendly visits, security checks and wellness programs.
The OTF is an agency of the Government of Ontario. In 2022, it invested over $110 million into over 1,000 community projects across Ontario.
Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones said the OTF grant will help CMOW focus on providing service to those in need.
“This gives CMOW funding to develop additional programs and services for seniors and people with disabilities in Dufferin-Caledon,” said Jones in a statement.
Christine Sevigny, Executive Director of CMOW, said a social enterprise would help offset ever-increasing operational expenses and help CMOW meet the needs of a growing Caledon.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for their support in giving us this unique opportunity to explore this avenue,” said Sevigny.