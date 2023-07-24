In a July 18 press release, the Alberta government announced a new Bridging Classrooms to Communities pilot program. Over the next three years, $10.5 million is being invested into the program, with grants available to Indigenous partners across the province. Applications will open later this summer and it is expected the pilot program will support close to 35 community connection projects in schools across Alberta.
The goal of Bridging Classrooms to Communities is to create welcoming environments, demonstrate cultural awareness and provide system supports for First Nations, Metis and Inuit students so they can succeed in an out of the classroom.
The provincial Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association will receive $7.5 million to distribute to the 21 friendship centres in their network. The remaining $3 million is for other Indigenous organizations in urban and rural areas of the province.
Up to $100,000 is being provided to recipients so they can hire a community connection worker. The person in this role will develop Indigenous-centred school events, programs and supports, provide guidance, make referrals for external supports, along with improving access to transportation, technology, tutoring, social activities and sports for First Nations, Metis and Inuit students.