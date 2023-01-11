GUYSBOROUGH – It’s been some time coming, according to Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) Warden Vernon Pitts, but on Jan. 5, Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway came to Guysborough to announce a non-repayable contribution of $73,500 to the Guysborough Waterfront Development Society (GWDS).
The society operates the Jost Building and the Guysborough Marina on the Guysborough waterfront, a location that the group has been promoting and enhancing for tourists and residents alike for several decades.
But, as anyone will tell you, buildings, especially buildings that face the weather on the water, need a lot of upkeep, and the ACOA funding announcement last week will go a long way towards maintenance and enhancements at the site.
Kelloway said the Guysborough Waterfront was at the heart of the community and that those who live here hold these historic buildings and infrastructure in high regard, which is why the federal government is supporting its rejuvenation.
The MP went on to say that, along with the renovations, the repair of the dock will allow the marina to host larger vessels and more visitors to the area, and that means more money, more community wealth in the area.
“This investment today is an important investment…the federal government is there to work with people in the community that want to be better, do better and put sweat equity into the game – which you have,” Kelloway said in his concluding remarks, thanking the society board, municipal and provincial governments.
Warden Pitts said the waterfront was a piece of the plan – which includes other infrastructure items like sidewalks, the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex and the expansion plans of Mulgrave Road Theatre – to develop Guysborough into a community that will retain and attract residents and tourists alike.
“It’s through opportunities like this where we’re all on the same page…that we can do some great things,” said Pitts.
Paul Long, chairperson of the GWDS, outlined for those gathered at the Jost Building the renovations and additions on the drawing board for the waterfront, which include larger windows and doors along with glass railings on the deck and new siding for the Jost Building. Solar lighting will also be installed as well as the dock repaired.
In speaking of the repairs and renovations, Long outlined some of the recent and ongoing activities that already bring people to the waterfront in the summer months, including the ArtWorks East Gallery in the marina building, the weekend community market in the Jost Building and the waterfront concert series.
In his concluding comments, Long spoke of Miles MacDonald, a long-time GWDS board member who recently passed away.
“Miles has been on this board since its inception. He was certainly someone who worked very hard to make not only the waterfront a better place but all of Guysborough a better place. I would like to acknowledge Miles’ efforts.”