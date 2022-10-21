The Saint John Regional Chamber of Commerce has honoured 11 organizations from the Greater Saint John area, as the winners under various categories, at their 40th annual outstanding business awards on Tuesday.
A total of 15 finalists were announced prior to the ceremony under different categories, where 11 were declared as winners. The theme of this year's awards was "'Momentum 2022' celebrating the resiliency and tenacity of entrepreneurs in the region.
This was special as it was the first in-person ceremony after the pandemic, said the chamber's CEO David Duplisea.
The Momentum Award was created this year and had a four-way-tie between Marathon by the Sea, Area 506 Concert Series Container Village, Memorial Cup Organizing Committee and the Port Saint John, he added.
Area 506 founder Ray Gracewood called the moment "very gratifying."
Gracewood said it feels very positive to be recognized and a combination of all the four winners in the category, along with many more such organizations, "is just a really great reflection of some of the new and exciting, kind of, world-class events and businesses that are happening here." It feels great to see that the "chamber feels compelled to create a new award" reflecting the momentum that everybody in Saint John is feeling, he added.
The recognition is very motivating for his team, Gracewood said, as it shows their efforts are "going in the right direction," and after they held their concert series this year the response from visitors and locals has also complemented that feeling. He said the opportunity to be honoured along with a great variety of people in different categories and the chance to make connections was something he appreciated.
Duplisea said this year's event was attended by "over 250 people" and had a live music performance along with ample time for the attendees to network. He said it was not just limited to the formal function but had rounds of awards with a performance in between to make it fun.
The Community Impact award was presented to Diana Alexander for Sculpture Saint John just after the organization finished its last sculpture symposium in September.
"This award recognizes 10 years of effort to create an International Sculpture Trail of 38 pieces of public art in communities throughout New Brunswick," she said in an email to the Telegraph-Journal. "Sculpture Saint John has had a lasting impact that will continue to be part of our landscape for generations to come."
"I am proud of the legacy of public art and education created over five symposiums, as well as a permanent tourism product," added Alexander.
Kathy Miller-Zinn, project manager at Sculpture Saint John, said the organization is in the phase of wrapping up as they have accomplished their goal and "this is a wonderful way to finish with an award like this."
At Tuesday's ceremony The Business Excellence award was presented to Razor Contract Manufacturing Limited, the Passion for Change Award went to Larry Hachey, the Chair’s Award to TD Commercial Banking and the Young Entrepreneur Award recipient was Palmer Dennison of Palmer Events.
In the Entrepreneurial Achievement award category, the Elias Management Group won the award between two other finalists - Laura Gatien & Associates Counselling Services Inc. and La Belle Cabane, while in the Emerging Enterprise category ProcedureFlow was selected as the winner among finalists Origins Natural Learning Childcare and TrojAI Inc.
Duplisea said he was pleased by this year's finalists and seeing the liveliness in the room since the ceremony was more than just a "sit-down dinner."
He called the event to be "overwhelmingly successful."