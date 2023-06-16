Let the angels trumpet: the historic town of Penetanguishene will get its own annual day of recognition.
A proclamation to make Aug. 1 known as Penetanguishene Day was formally approved by the municipality during its regular meeting of council.
As Penetanguishene has roots being the home of many First Nations including the Huron-Wendat, the arrival of the French and British, and arrival of the Métis, a push was made over the past year by Alexander Roman and town resident David Dupuis for a historic day to mark the town’s importance.
A letter had been sent to council in September of 2022, and in March the museum and heritage committee received a deputation by Dupuis asking to promote the history and culture of the town’s unique status.
At Wednesday’s council meeting while there was full council support of the initiative, Coun. Bonita Desroches raised a concern that provided information may have bypassed some on council prior to the vote.
“I feel that this proclamation is premature,” stated Desroches. “I know that this day was discussed with the heritage committee and there was a presentation they were privy to, a lovely presentation from Mr. Dupuis.
“We did not get that consideration.”
Council and committee of the whole meetings are livestreamed and archived through the town’s YouTube channel, but only the traditional recording of minutes are given to subcommittee meetings.
“I’m certainly very supportive of this day,” Desroches affirmed, “but I would like to have the privilege of hearing maybe the same information the heritage committee received, and then I think that I would feel more comfortable in moving forward with the proclamation.”
Mayor Doug Rawson asked if Desroches would put forward a motion, to which she asked to defer the proclamation so council could receive a presentation by Dupuis and supporters for a better understanding of the request.
However, no other council members seconded Desroches’ motion to defer (with Coun. George Vadeboncoeur experiencing technical difficulties through remote attendance). As such, the proclamation in full was read and passed with majority approval by council.
The matter was introduced during the previous committee of the whole meeting, where Roman’s proposed days included Aug. 1 as the day Samuel de Champlain landed near Atouacha or Toanche, Aug. 15 (St. Mary’s Day), Sept. 26 (arrival of Jesuits), July 26 (St. Anne’s Day), and any day in June to mark Etienne Brule’s death.
The full Penetanguishene Day proclamation, as well as the September 2022 letter from Alexander Roman can be located on the agenda page of the Town of Penetanguishene website.
