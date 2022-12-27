STRATHROY-CARADOC - A timeline of the progress -- or lack thereof -- on the servicing agreement with Adelaide Metcalfe from the point of view of Strathroy-Caradoc was presented to council Dec. 19.
It explained how a court order has stopped all connections on Centre Road to sewer and water service until an appeal is heard. That includes properties already in development.
CAO/clerk Fred Tranquilli told council he expects the appeal heard in the first quarter of 2023 and files were to be sent before Christmas.
It is a setback for Adelaide Metcalfe, which had won the right to continue connections on already-started projects from the Ontario Land Tribunal before the Superior Court granted an injustion to halt connections.
“I realize this is our kind of side of everything that has gone on, but we really have no idea what Adelaide Metcalfe’s stance is on anything,” said Coun. Bo Derbyshire.
“Certainly Adelaide Metcalfe have filed their own version of events which I would suggest you can make your own mind up when you get a chance to read more about it,” said Tranquilli.
The CAO said he would not be unbiased enough to explain Adelaide Metcalfe’s side to Derbyshire.
“Well than I’ll just go see them. I’ll hear their side. Is that fair? Can I do that?” asked Derbyshire.
“I don’t think I would answer that in public,” said Fred Tranquilli.
Mayor Colin Grantham said he would share a letter from Adelaide Metcalfe Mayor Sue Clarke explaining their position with councilors and expects to talk in-camera early in the New Year.
In a pre-election speech in October, acclaimed Mayor Clarke told a crowd in Kerwood that the she was trying to get a fair deal on the expired agreement that is necessary to develop the important commercial tax base. The deal was extended several times before expiring in 2019.
“We cannot support unnecessary and inappropriate costs placed onto taxpayers,” said Clarke. f
The four-storey, 90-room Holiday Inn Express being built on Centre Road was approved by Adelaide Metcalfe in October 2019, after the servicing agreement expired.
“This created concern for SC Council not only because it represented a breach of the Renewal Agreement but it also created a risk that SC’s fire department would be expected to respond, also in the absence of an agreement for that purpose,” read Tranquilli’s report.