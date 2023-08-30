Members of the Drumheller RC Playground got together on Saturday, August 26 to take their remote controlled cars out on the track at Dinosaur Downs. It was an all ages fun event which was free to the public. About a dozen drivers had their RC cars speeding around the track and kicking up dust. There were no official scores kept, and fun was had by all.
Leave 'em in the dust
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com The Drumheller Mail
