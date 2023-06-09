WINGHAM – The Wingham and District Hospital Foundation (WDHF) recently announced a generous donation of a bequest in the amount of $273,000 from the estate of Ian and Peggy Moreland. Both Ian and Peggy have passed, in 2012 and 2011 respectively, yet their dedication to the small town lives on.
The Morelands moved from Scotland to Canada in the 1950s to allow Ian to work on Canada’s famed military jet, the Avro Arrow. However, once the project was abandoned, the couple ended up in Wingham as Ian was hired at the Western Foundry (Wescast).
The Morelands were active members of the community in Wingham and enjoyed participating in activities like golf and curling in the town. Ian even served as the Mayor of Wingham from 1988 to 1994, and contributed to the creation of the walking trail and establishment of the airport.
The donation will go towards “putting up to date medical technology in the hands of skilled local caregivers and improving the hospital facility.” explained the release sent by WDHF.
“Estate gifts, like that made by the Morelands, are vitally important to safeguarding high quality local healthcare for future generations. The memory of Ian and Peggy Moreland will live on in their treasured hometown through their thoughtful generosity.”
Executive Director of the WDHF, Nicole Duquette-Jutzi explained to the Wingham Advance Times how significant these donations are.
“The WDH Foundation is pleased to be able to carry on Ian and Peggy’s legacy as wonderful neighbours by investing their generous gift into medical equipment and hospital improvements that will benefit patients today and well into the future. Giving through an estate is a wonderful way to maximize your support for family and friends and leave a legacy of generosity for your hospital. Anyone interested in planned giving is encouraged to speak to their lawyer or financial planner.”