The Nackawic waterfront's already stellar reputation as an ideal launch site for sportfishing enthusiasts will expand this weekend as it hosts the Destination Nackawic Smallmouth Bass Open.
Destination Nackawic Economic Development Corporation is partnering with the New Brunswick Sport Fishing Association and New Brunswick Bass Tour to host Atlantic Canada's top anglers on May 19 through 21.
Nackawic-Millville's mayor, council and staff hope to see the holiday weekend tournament reach anglers across the country and beyond.
With Destination Nackawic's and area businesses' support, the anglers will vie for increased prize packages. Bass Canada officials will be on hand to see firsthand what the rural community offers.
Nackawic-Millville Mayor Tim Fox explained that anchor donations from Destination Nackawic and AV Group NB Inc. and multiple community and Provincial-based businesses help make the smallmouth bass tournament the largest prize pool in New Brunswick, offering more than $25,000 in cash and prizes.
The top team for the weekend will take home the grand prize of $10,000 (based on 60 boats). Daily Lunker (heaviest fish) prizes will be awarded each day, sponsored by AV Group NB Inc.
Anglers will convene at Big Axe Brewery on Friday evening, May 19, at 7 p.m. for a tournament meeting and draw of start positions. During the Monday, May 15, council meeting, Fox reminded council members they were welcome and encouraged to attend.
The two-day tournament, based at the Big Axe Marina on the Nackawic waterfront, will start with boat takeoff at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 20.
The top team from the tournament will also qualify for Team Canada to compete in the World Black Bass Championship in the Fall of 2024.
"We are very excited to welcome tournament participants and spectators to Nackawic-Millville Rural Community this weekend," said Fox. "This partnership with NB Sport Fishing Association and NB Bass Tour and all of the other sponsors is such a great opportunity to showcase the world-class bass fishing in our region."
He explained the tournament would coincide and be showcased as part of a visit by Fish'n Canada on the same weekend. The fishing program will film the event for one of its episodes.
During the April 17 council meeting, Fox and Deputy Mayor Greg McFarlane, council's liaison with Destination Nackawic, stressed the economic and tourism opportunity the bass tourney provides.
MacFarlane noted Capital City Tourism and Destination Nackawic back the event.
"I think they see the opportunity," he said.
During weigh-ins on Saturday and Sunday, students from Acadia University will oversee a tagging program as part of their research tracking smallmouth populations and health in New Brunswick.
Fox said the weigh-ins, beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, will be live-streamed.
During Sunday's weigh-in and awards ceremony, Nackawic Middle School will host a fundraiser barbecue for spectators and participants during the weigh-ins and awards ceremony.
During the April 17 council meeting, Fox explained that the Destination Nackawic Smallmouth Bass Spring Open could eventually attract anglers from across Canada and globally.
He said the tournament would promote the community to a broad international audience, noting Destination Nackawic is part of the Nackawic-Millville Rural Community, home of the World's Largest Axe and the fully functional Big Axe Marina that provides access to world-class smallmouth bass fishing in the St. John (Wolastoq) River.