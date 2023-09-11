Nunavut parents have a range of concerns for their children as the 2023-24 school year ramps up, and Minister of Education Pamela Gross has heard them.
On Sept. 1, Nunavut News published a story outlining the concerns of parents from across the territory, and several days later, Gross addressed some of those concerns in an email.
“We must continue to work together to maintain positive school communities,” the minister said.
Bullying
Avakana Allukpik, a mother of five from Kugluktuk, said her biggest worry for the new school year is bullying.
Gross acknowledged that bullying is an important issue that is “most effectively addressed by collaborative strategies that consider the complexity of the issues involved,” and are “planned by and with parents, school leaders, school staff, outside agencies, and students.”
Her department has has undertaken several initiatives to address bullying in schools, including a partnership with the Canadian Red Cross, which provides bullying prevention training programs for school staff and youth.
The Department also provides schools with resources for Pink Shirt Day, a bullying prevention awareness day held every February, and is heading into its second school year using a violence reporting database.
“Reporting incidents, including violence and harassment, is an essential component of our health and safety program, and leads to prompt corrective and preventative actions that can be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future,” she said.
“Bullying does have serious repercussions. If there are any incidents where a student or parents or guardians need to address bullying, please reach out to your school leader for support. Healthy and safe school environments are inclusive, respectful, and conducive to learning. Let’s create and maintain positive spaces to learn as it’s in everyone best interest to lift each other up, so we all thrive together.”
Weather-related closures
Richard Bohlender, a father of four in Arctic Bay, said his biggest concern surrounds school closures due to inclement weather. He estimated his children missed up to 30 days of school last year.
Gross noted that the decision to close schools for bad weather lies with District Education Authorities and Commission Scolaire Francophone du Nunavut, and with school principals.
“There are many factors behind school closures and the primary reason for a closure order is always student and staff safety,” she said.
Key factors that can determine whether a school stays open or closes include visibility of less than 200 metres, constant wind speed exceeding 60 kilometres per hour, a wind chill index of –50 degrees celsius or greater, adverse road conditions, and the ability of snow clearing machinery, taxis and school buses to use those roads.
Expensive school supplies
Michael Fogan, a father of four from Iqaluit, cited the price of school supplies as a going concern, noting that products like backpacks are often very expensive—if they are even available in stores.
“The Department of Education recognizes that school supplies are expensive,” Gross said. “Our schools have budgets to purchase necessities for classrooms to be stocked with basic school supplies for all students.”
The minister explained that “personal belongings such as backpacks and indoor shoes are the responsibility of the parents or guardians,” but added that there are number of programs out there to help parents outfit their children with the necessary supplies, including the Inuit Child First Initiative, Northern Compass, and Helping our Northern Neighbours.