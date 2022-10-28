Even though the seven incumbents of Tay Township didn’t warrant cast ballots for the municipal election in 2022, council still found time to share comments about incoming and outgoing council members in their final regular meeting of the term.
Acclaimed Mayor Ted Walker began the council announcements section of the agenda by saying, “I guess you could call it our closing statements.”
Leaving the municipality after their four-year term will be councillors Jeff Bumstead and Mary Warnock.
Coun. Warnock stated it was an honour and privilege to work with council and staff on behalf of the residents over the years. Through her lengthy comments, she thanked the “backbone of our community” in naming the volunteer groups, committees, and people she’d encountered along the way.
“It was kind of a difficult term because I don’t think any of us predicted we’d be dealing with the pandemic – that’s for sure,” said Warnock. ‘’And, I give full credit to our resilient staff, past and present, for getting us through it all. Their ingenuity in keeping staff and residents safe while maintaining and providing essential services is to be commended.”
With her term complete, Warnock shared that she would be focusing on the things in life that make her happy, noting that volunteering and community contributions would fulfill that role.
“I commend anybody who puts their name forward to volunteer to sit on a committee of council. I feel it’s better to be part of the solution than to sit back complaining online. We need to be engaged, so put your name forward to run for a committee or for a municipal office,” she advised.
Coun. Bumstead was equally grateful to fellow council members, staff, and the community which elected him four years prior. He thanked his family before joking about how he wouldn’t be missing the at-home council meetings, such as the current regular meeting they were attending.
“I’ve gained a few grey hairs and lost some hair over time; I’m not sure, sometimes they say that’s due to stress, but it might be due to the company I keep,” quipped Bumstead to the laughter of the others, adding that Norris, Walker and Deputy Mayor Gerard LaChapelle may have some influence on that.”
After sharing he did not know what his council retirement plans would look like, Bumstead offered some words of advice and confidence regarding the residents’ measure of satisfaction following the recent election.
“I think this council sitting here, and the next term, is a testament to just how happy our residents are,” said Bumstead. “Not a lot of people put their name forward, which to me speaks volumes that we’re not getting a lot of unrest, so that’s great to see.”
LaChapelle, who will step down into a councillor position next term, appreciated working with the pair and wished them good luck.
“It’s been a pleasure serving four years with you,” said LaChapelle. “We’ll see you on the streets again.”
Acclaimed Coun. Sandy Talbot stated, “This is the best council I’ve been on.” She also expressed thanks to staff for their active role in the municipality, while wishing Bumstead and Warnock good tidings in their futures.
“I’m going to miss you two sitting here, and you’ve made wonderful contributions,” said Talbot. “And wherever and whatever you do in this next phase of transition moving on, I hope it brings you just the best in life that you can have.”
Those who didn’t leave specific parting words for Bumstead and Warnock instead took the time to thank residents and all council members for their own experiences over the past four years.
Coun. Norris will be stepping up to the deputy mayor role, and vocally shared his appreciation to be a part of council during the term.
“It is unprecedented the amount we have been able to accomplish,” said Norris. “What we brought forth for our residents is some 300 years experience of us, council, living within the community; along with some 100 years of experience with municipal workers, work, and council representation. I can only suggest we have served our residents well.”
For Mayor Walker, Norris added, “Your leadership and dedication of your position is truly recognized by so many. I can only say it’s been my pleasure, and a big thank you for being part of your team. Well done, everyone.”
Acclaimed Coun. Paul Raymond thanked council and the ward residents who voted him in, now that the ward system had since been dispensed as of this election.
“I wanted to thank council for their support for a newbie coming in, learning the ropes as it were. It’s been quite the adjustment,” said Raymond. “(To residents,) thank you for putting me in this position that I’m enjoying a lot more than I thought I would.”
Finally, Mayor Walker shared his thoughts for council as a whole over the term.
“I could not have asked for a better council to serve with. Each of you brought your particular expertise to the table as a group, and as a group we carefully considered the input of others on various issues. We always didn’t agree, but everyone I think felt comfortable in voicing their opinions on stuff.
“As mentioned, the term has offered many challenges in addition to the pandemic, but we as a group with the guidance from our staff were able to adjust where necessary so the level of service was not unduly compromised. At the same time, we made many improvements while also maintaining our commitment for fiscal restraint and responsibility. I think as a group we should be proud of that,” Walker added.
And to Warnock and Bumstead specifically, Walker said, “All the best in your future endeavours; it was a pleasure to serve with you.”
Elected to the upcoming term of Tay Township were acclaimed council members Sylvia Bumstead and Judy Larmand, whom Walker extended a welcoming greeting toward.
Tay council meets for regular council meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month. Further information including council’s agenda can be found on the Tay township website.