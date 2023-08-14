The county’s Deputy CAO, Chris Traini, presented a report looking at the five-year Machinery Replacement Program during the last council meeting on July 18. This program is an annual review of equipment replacement needs, providing an overview of equipment purchase and replacement needs over the next five years. Furthermore, this report includes a complete list of machinery with estimated purchase and replacement dates for a strategic planning. The idea is for the county to take a balanced spending approach, avoiding sudden spikes in machinery replacement costs, Traini said.
However, according to Traini, the county faces challenges particularly due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and disruptions in the global marketplace. These challenges have resulted in a 20% increase in the five-year program budget, amounting to $5,833,000, with an average annual spend of $1,116 million. In particular, the rising costs mainly affect trucks and large vehicles, resulting in high purchase prices and limited availability.
Traini highlighted the importance of reviewing procurement methods to maximize savings and maintain a fair procurement process, especially for small trucks and pickup vehicles that regularly run the county's fleet. Additionally, the county maintains its equipment at a level where it can still be sold at auction after it is retired from active duty, ensuring effective asset management. On the other hand, Middlesex County works with local municipalities by offering their vacuum truck for lease or rental, providing a mutually beneficial arrangement that helps cover costs.
Looking to the future, the county is also exploring the adoption of electrification or alternative fuels for its fleet. Despite challenges in finding electric-powered pickup trucks, the county remains optimistic about the potential for alternative fuels in loaders, tractors, and snow plows.
Finally, councillors expressed their support for the report and approved the five-year Machinery Replacement Program by 2024.