The Alberta Government has created an online directory called Women’s Hub. The webpage contains links to government supports available for women.
“This is an example of how we are making life easier for Albertans by hosting a one-stop shop for women to be able to access information, supports and education,” said Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction
There are 184 results if one searches for everything available. Addictions and mental health resources, adoption, child and family benefits, birth registration, finding a doctor, and getting a business license are some of the links available. Each one takes you to the specific government page on that topic.
Find the Women’s Hub at https://www.alberta.ca/womens-hub.aspx to access the full directory.
On the front page are tabs and photo tabs for easy access to pages on support for Ukrainians, finding a shelter, STEM scholarships, the Agriculture Job Connector and more.