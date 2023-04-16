Primary Health Care is not just about when you are feeling unwell. It is the first point of contact with the health care system. At its heart primary health care is rooted in the recognition of the fundamental right to the highest attainable standard of health, as echoed in Article 25 of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights: “Everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and wellbeing of himself and of his family, including food, clothing, housing and medical care and necessary social services.” For many people health care is still seen as just a trip to the doctor for an illness and the receipt of a prescription. However, primary health care is so much more. It ranges from promotion and prevention information to treatment, to rehabilitation and palliative care provided as close as feasible to people’s everyday environment. It could mean accessing Public Health for vaccinations; it could be accessing Physical Therapists or Occupational Therapists for rehabilitation needs; it could be talking with counselors regarding mental health needs; it could be utilizing Home Care to facilitate independent living. The World Health Organization defines Primary Health Care as an approach centred on the “needs and preferences of individuals, families, and communities. It addresses the broader determinants of health and focuses on the…interrelated aspects of physical, mental, and social health and well-being. It provides whole-person care for health needs throughout the lifespan, not just for a set of specific diseases.”
Public health nurses are often responsible for educating communities and individuals and as part of their role, they may be involved in providing preventative care including immunizations and vaccinations, screening services, and health education through designing and implementing health education campaigns. They also are often at the frontline when it comes to notifying others about community-specific health issues and potential disease outbreaks. Immunization is considered among the greatest achievements of public health. According to World Health Organization (WHO), immunization prevents 2 - 3 million deaths annually. Vaccination has helped Canada rid several infectious communicable diseases like smallpox, measles, whooping cough, diphtheria, tetanus, and polio. Conversely, vaccine hesitancy has resulted in an uptick in the occurrence of some of these diseases. For vaccines to be effective and successful, high coverage rates are needed within the population and it is particularly important that children are immunized according to the prescribed schedule. Vaccines help the immune system of the body to produce antibodies against that particular disease and usually need 1-2 weeks to produce protective immunity in an individual. Some vaccines may require several doses over a certain period of time to achieve optimum protection.
Child Health Clinics besides providing routine immunizations, help monitor children’s development physically, emotionally, and psychologically by noting when a child reaches developmental milestones, how speech and language is developing, and their growth including height and weight. Upcoming Child Health Clinics in the North East Network 6 include Rosthern April 11th, 14th, 18th, 25th, and 28th; in Duck Lake April 11th; Waldheim April 13th; Hague April 19th; and Wakaw April 20th and 27th.
NE 6 will also be holding Wellness Wednesdays which focus on different chronic health conditions. These wellness sessions are hosted by the Chronic Disease Management Team which includes Lea Polkinghome, Community Dietitian, and Bonnie Anderson, Exercise Therapist. All sessions will be 2 hours long from 1:00 – 3:00 pm but will not necessarily run on consecutive weeks. Some sessions will be offered in both Wakaw and Rosthern on different dates so if you cannot make it on one date you still may be able to take it in. Registration for these sessions is required by calling 306-233-4443. Wakaw residents who took part in the Community Walking & Wellness held in the Rec Centre over the winter may be familiar with Bonnie Anderson as she offered strength, balance, and stretching sessions on Wednesday afternoons as her schedule allowed.
The first Wellness Wednesday will focus on Diabetes and will be held in Rosthern on April 26th from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Risk factors, blood sugar monitoring, what happens when one has diabetes, and tips for managing the disease are some of the things that will be covered in the two-hour session. Next up will be a session on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), what it is, how it is diagnosed, how to manage it, and how best to prevent flare-ups. This session will be held in Wakaw on May 10th and repeated in Rosthern on June 7th. The final one scheduled for this spring centres around heart disease. Topics covered in this session include the structure of the heart and risk factors for heart disease, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, and how to manage heart disease through healthy eating, physical activity, and medication. The first of this session will be held in Rosthern on May 31st and then repeated in Wakaw on June 14th.