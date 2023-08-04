Thanks to a multi-year donation from Manitoba Crop Alliance, Agriculture in the Classroom Manitoba is looking forward to continuing to enhance agricultural literacy across the province.
Agriculture in the Classroom-Manitoba (AITC-M) announced a $185,000 multi-year funding commitment from Manitoba Crop Alliance (MCA) in July, which will provide the non-profit, charitable organization with funding for the next three years.
Calling the donation a “remarkable” investment, Katharine Cherewyk, the executive director of AITC-M, said that multi-year funding commitments empower the non-profit to chart an ambitious and strategic growth pattern that addresses reducing teacher wait lists, developing new high-quality learning kits, and measuring its impact on public trust through programs and resources.
“A multi-year pledge is really significant and super important to an organization like ours,” Cherewyk said. “When an organization like MCA pledges three years of funding, it really allows us to kind of chart our strategic growth and to address some of our needs.”
Securing funding takes a lot of time and effort, so funding commitments that cover multiple years means that energy can be directed elsewhere, Cherewyk added.
“It actually just allows us to plan and move on those plans.”
AITC-M envisions a future where students possess the critical thinking skills to evaluate agriculture, explore exciting career prospects, and make informed decisions that contribute to the success of the agri-food industry.
They work to ensure every student knows where and how their food is grown, to make sure every teacher has the tools to inspire tomorrow’s innovators, consumers and decision-makers, and to see that every Manitoban understands the issues and challenges that the province’s agricultural industry faces in efforts to nourish the world safely and sustainably. The organization is a part of Agriculture in the Classroom Canada, a charitable organization with a vision to bring agriculture to every classroom across the country.
Everything AITC-M provides teachers and classrooms with is free, so funding is extremely important to continue educating students about agriculture, Cherewyk said.
“This kind of funding goes to everything that we do.”
MCA is governed by a board of directors largely made up of Manitoba farmers who understand the needs of the agricultural industry, Cherewyk said, and their support reflects that.
“They understand the importance of what we’re doing. They know how hard we’re working to raise money every year.”
It’s a vision that Manitoba Crop Alliance, a commodity organization representing wheat, barley, corn, sunflower and flax farmers across the province, shares.
“We are proud to support the outstanding work AITC-M does to teach students about our vibrant and vital industry,” MCA Chief Executive officer Pam de Rocquigny said. “This multi-year commitment reflects our belief in the value of agriculture education and the importance of maintaining and expanding these valuable programs and resource offerings.”
MCA’s support has made resources like the Manitoba Seed Kit possible — an engaging, hands-on tool designed for Grade 3-6 classrooms to introduce students to the diversity of crops grown in Manitoba. Additionally, their expertise helped to create the Foundations of Manitoba Agriculture virtual resource hub — a comprehensive collection of interactive courses and information sheets for K-12 classrooms, fostering a meaningful connection to food and where it comes from.
This past March marked the first time in two years that AITC-M was able to hold in-classroom activities during Canadian Agriculture and Literacy Month. A total of 6,997 students in Manitoba took part in the program, which Cherewyk said is critical for the future generation of consumers and their connection to who produces their food.
Agriculture literacy also empowers students to think critically about food production and agriculture methods, so that when they graduate, they can feel equipped to seek out a career in the agriculture industry. This year’s theme was Food Loss and Waste. Students had the chance to explore each step of the food supply chain, from farm to plate, through an interactive activity based on how the agriculture industry in Manitoba works to limit food loss. Students were also taught how individuals and families can reduce food waste. Participating classrooms also receive a book about agriculture to add to their classroom library.
MCA’s multi-year commitment will start during the 2023-24 financial year and extend until 2025-26. Cherewyk hopes that other organizations will follow suit and make multi-year commitments that will help AITC-M drive the advancement of agriculture education.