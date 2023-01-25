With 37 Frank Youth Centre getting more donations from seven area Lions Clubs and the municipality slowly going through the process of changing its zoning regulations, emergency shelters for those who need it are getting closer to becoming a reality in Strathroy.
Staff from 37 Frank have told council they are ready to expand their operations and give that warm and safe place to stay for youth when they are allowed.
“We’ve been talking with the mayor and deputy mayor here in town about getting a crash bed started. We’re kind of hoping still this winter that we could get a warming centre started; crash beds might still be next winter that we get that happening,” explained Josina Pranger, ministry staff at 37 Frank which is affiliated with Youth for Christ.
She added that fundraising is ongoing with their Coldest Night of the Year event happening Feb. 25. Staff will be braving the elements, something many youth in town have to do every night.
The team at 37 Frank already provide a place to shower, do laundry, connect with County and non-profit services, or just grab a free bite to eat. The cafe there is also a place to just get away for a brief time from the challenges in their lives that often include homelessness, addiction, and trouble at school.
Pranger said 40 to 70 youth stop by 37 Frank each day.
“A lot of mental health issues, self-harm as well. So we’re really just here to be there for them for whatever they need,” said Pranger.
The last council did define emergency shelter in the fall, but did not assign it to a zone.
“Meaning if another emergency care [shelter] wanted to come forward, they wouldn’t be permitted unless they got a rezoning,” explained senior planner Tim Williams at the Jan. 16 council meeting on why municipal staff wanted to place it in the institutional zone.
“That then could designate churches… that they could now become that emergency care shelter which previously has caused us grief during snow storms, etc. where people wanted to house people in churches and we would say you’re outside the zoning. So this is a great catch-all and I commend staff for bringing that. It’s a great concept,” said Deputy Mayor Mike McGuire.
Pranger said 37 Frank would look at getting another building or using a church for its shelter.
The institutional zone also includes things like medical facilities. Emergency shelters are different than group homes in that they are temporary in nature, generally for less than six weeks according to the staff report presented to council.
“How long before that becomes a reality?” asked Mayor Colin Grantham at the meeting.
“So probably the second meeting in February is when we would bring back the report making a recommendation, and then there will be a 20-day bill period after that,” answered director of planning Jennifer Huff.
That meeting is likely to be Feb. 27. Twenty days after that is March 19, the last day of winter.