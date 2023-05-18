The long weekend is here, and if you are still making plans, the Town of Lincoln has some suggestions for you.
With Victoria Day on May 22, town facilities and services will be operating differently during the Monday holiday, so make sure you double-check for details before you leave the house.
WHAT’S OPEN AND WHAT’S CLOSED
Town hall — Closed on Monday; water samples will not be accepted during this time. The last day to drop off samples before the holiday is May 18, at noon. The service reopens on May 23 at 8:30 a.m.
Fleming Centre — Open on the weekend from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The centre will be closed on Monday.
Lincoln Community Centre — Open for private rentals only on May 20 and 21. Closed on the holiday Monday.
Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre — Open on the weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum will be closed on Monday.
Lincoln Pelham Public Library (Fleming and Rittenhouse branches in Lincoln) — All branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
VICTORIA DAY WEEKEND EVENTS
Saturday, May 20: The Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre is inviting children from six to 12 years old to explore their creativity and get their hands dirty with science and art. The “egg drop challenge” will teach how to design and build a lander that protects a raw egg that's dropped from up high. Tickets go for $15.
The Fleming library branch will be hosting a drop-in makerspace. Visitors of all ages will be able to try the Cricut die-cutting machine, 3D printer, button maker, and robots. The event is free of cost and happens from 2 to 4 p.m.
Sunday, May 21: The Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre invites all children from six to 12 years old to “Studio Sunday — Amoeba Art.” The event will let attendees explore the shapes and textures of the hidden world of microorganisms. Children will also be able to design a composition with colours and patterns based on what they see through the museum’s microscope. Tickets cost $15.
None