An early-season heat wave at the end of April kick-started the seasonal freshet, with river levels rising quickly for several days as the heat melted low-elevation snowpack.
While provincial flood forecasters say the overall snowpack is average for this time of year (at about 97% of normal), regional snow measuring stations in the Kootenays tell a different story.
Snowpack in the West Kootenay on May 1 was at an average of 77% of normal for this time of year. The highest readings were at Grey Creek on the east shore of Kootenay Lake (89%), while the lowest was at Barnes Creek near Edgewood (69%).
But snow stations in the East Kootenay recorded even lower amounts, with the overall levels only 31% of normal for this time of year.
With a heat dome expected this week, forecasters say the melt will kick into high gear.
“More warm weather this week will continue the rapid snowmelt, especially for low and mid-elevation watersheds,” the May 1 snowpack report says.
The provincial River Forecast Centre says by May 1, typically about 4% of the seasonal snowpack has melted. Based on the ASWS, the date of maximum snow occurred on April 24, 2023. Approximately 8.5% of the snow pack melted by May 1st.