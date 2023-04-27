Hundreds of Indigenous elders, business owners, youth, and leadership came together with professionals from business, financial institutions, and the government to discuss Indigenous economic development at the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) annual forum held last week in Gatineau.
The forum, themed 'Paths to Prosperity – A Bright Future Rooted in Tradition,' was the organization's most successful thus far, NACCA said.
It saw the launch of a new non-profit foundation aimed at supporting Indigenous entrepreneurs called the Indigenous Prosperity Foundation, which followed the June 2022 launch of the National Indigenous Economic Strategy (NIES), wherein 107 Calls to Economic Prosperity were presented with the shared vision of socioeconomic parity for Indigenous people in Canada.
CEO Shannin Metatawabin said the growing enthusiasm for an Indigenous economy based on traditional values is exciting to see.
“Enthusiasm amongst participants is high,” he said. “Every day we see our members exemplifying this year's theme. We are doing it - we are reclaiming our economy with a plan while remaining rooted in the traditions of our ancestors."
NACCA is a network of over 50 Indigenous Financial Institutions (IFIs) dedicated to stimulating economic growth for all Indigenous people in Canada.
The conference featured a sold-out gala and two days of keynotes, panel discussions, presentations, and breakout sessions for participants related to Indigenous prosperity and economic development as well as an “incredible” roster of Indigenous artists, entertainers, and artisans from across the country, a NACCA statement said.
The 2024 NACCA annual forum will take place in Gatineau May 8-9, 2024.