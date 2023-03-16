Fire recruits from Wyoming, Camlachie, Watford and Petrolia were working together to learn some firefighting skills on their way to becoming certified. Petrolia/North Enniskillen Fire Chief Jay Arns was leading the exercise at a house on Discovery Line Saturday. Using simulated smoke, the firefighters entered a home either through an upstairs window or at the ground level to make their way through the home. The firefighters were put through various scenarios to test their abilities in a non life-threatening environment.

