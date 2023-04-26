ST. MARY’S — With an expanded team of historical interpreters and promised new funding from the provincial government, Sherbrooke Village is planning a busy upcoming season this year, says Executive Director York Lethbridge.
“The Sherbrooke Restoration Commission [SRC] is working within its budget for 2023-24, as set out in the prior year,” he told The Journal in an email last week.” [But] we are delighted to hear that government will be providing an additional $2.1 million in annual operating funding to the 17 locally managed sites within the Nova Scotia Museum, which includes Sherbrooke Village.”
He added: “We are still waiting to see how the Nova Scotia Museum will allocate funding, and we will determine how this significant investment will impact Village operations, once we receive more information.”
The new funding, included under the heading Supporting Communities in the Nova Scotia Budget 2023-24, stipulates “$2.6 million more for provincial museums and the operation of the iconic Bluenose II.” Of this, Lethbridge said, $539,000 is “allocated to Bluenose II as communicated by the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.”
Meanwhile, the SRC is in the process of hiring four new positions for its renowned living museum.
According to postings on the museum’s Facebook page, the Village is seeking applications for the recurring seasonal positions – from June to September – of heritage interpreters, blacksmith assistant, weaving assistant and sawyers.
“We are planning for an expansion of our interpretation team to share the unique heritage of Sherbrooke and explore other areas of social, cultural, political and industrial life of Nova Scotia in the late 19th century,” Lethbridge said. “Our heritage interpreters bring living history at Sherbrooke Village to life and are the largest staff group on our team … We are aiming to bring onboard some artisan assistants to bolster this program, and to further trades development and skills retention in our community.”
Working with other site staff, the heritage interpreter will deliver interpretive programs and services, such as house tours, school programs, events, workshops, food preparation and serving, off-site activities and demonstrations.
The blacksmith assistant will demonstrate coal forge processes and ironwork manufacture; the weaving assistant will showcase historic textile manufacturing processes and develop products for sale; and sawyers will be responsible for mill tours, special events, workshops, off-site activities and demonstrations.
“Traditional trades and heritage skills are at the core of Sherbrooke Restoration Commission’s mission and the Village has maintained a strong artisan program for decades,” Lethbridge said. “We are also looking to deepen public engagement with heritage through workshops and other hands-on experiences. These types of activities will be possible with an expanded skilled team.”
Sherbrooke Village, which provides full-time and seasonal employment for more than 100 people in the area, received a little more than $1.7 million in its operating grant last year, approximately $500,000 shy of its budget of $2.2 million.
“The difference is covered by self-generated revenue — what we receive in admissions, what we get through the gift shops, sales of artists work and products, things like that,” Lethbridge told The Journal in February. “We have a zero-balanced budget that we present to the ministry every year. If we have surplus funds at the end of the fiscal year, those go back to the government.”