HURON COUNTY – A fire-damaged single-detached home provided an opportunity to develop two triplexes on Bennett Street in Goderich, creating more housing choices to “better meet the community’s diverse needs.”
“Missing Middle housing refers to housing options in the middle of the housing spectrum,” a press release from the county said. “This range of housing options can include duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, rowhouses, and similar forms of housing. In the past, county-owned housing has been primarily either apartment buildings or single-detached dwellings.”
There will be six new one-bedroom units available when completed. These smaller units will better align with the current housing needs in Goderich, which is for more single-bedroom housing.
“When an opportunity presented itself to reconsider the type of housing options the county provides, staff took advantage and maximized the effectiveness of the rebuild to meet current and future needs,” said Huron County Warden Glen McNeil. “The new triplexes will be a beautiful addition to the neighbourhood and every extra unit we can provide is a step in the right direction.”
Designed by Allan Avis Architects of Goderich, the new triplexes feature a prominent front entrance to one unit, a side entrance to the second unit, and a rear door for the third. These being corner buildings, the developer incorporated a wrap-around porch, creating visual interest and providing a high-quality outdoor space for tenants. In addition, the ground floor units feature accessible entrances and enhanced accessibility features in the bathroom and kitchen.
This development is an example of ‘gentle density’ in that the design fits the scale of the established neighbourhood while providing multiple dwelling units. The county recently developed a Residential Intensification Guideline to help ensure new developments fit into existing neighbourhoods. These new triplexes adhere to those guidelines. In addition, by providing various dwelling units, the County of Huron can diversify the housing choices available in its inventory to better meet the community’s diverse needs.
Learn more about the Bennett Street Triplexes: www.connectedcountyofhuron.ca/developing-more-affordable-homes-in-huron
Learn more about County of Huron housing: www.HuronCounty.ca/housing.