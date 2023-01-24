What's in a name?
It continues to be up for debate in Eastern Charlotte, which remains the official name of the new municipality borne of Blacks Harbour, St. George and surrounding local service districts Fundy Bay, Beaver Harbour, and portions of Pennfield, St. George and Saint Patrick.
The name of the new municipality was decided via a community-wide vote in spring 2022, but some councillors want it revisited.
It was one of two controversial motions at Eastern Charlotte's inaugural town council meeting last week.
Coun. Michael Thompson said there had been just a fraction of a difference in the number of people who voted for Eastern Charlotte over Coastal Charlotte, with Eastern Charlotte just barely squeaking ahead.
The vote had been complicated by many residents not knowing where the ballot boxes were located around town, he said.
"There were areas in Eastern Charlotte that weren't represented the way they should have been because they didn’t know how to vote," he said, adding the name should be marketable, catchy and attractive, per the province's guidelines.
He made a motion to change the community's name to Coastal Charlotte, which divided the town's council.
Deputy mayor David Hatt said, geographically, the community is central in Charlotte County, not eastern.
But Coun. Adam Hatt said Eastern Charlotte was chosen democratically.
"I don't think it's right, as members of council, to overrule what taxpayers voted for," he said.
Ultimately, the council was split on whether to rename the town, and the deciding vote came down to mayor John Craig, who opted to keep Eastern Charlotte.
The name has been a source of controversy since it was first decided by vote in summer 2022.
At the time, St. George mayor John Detorakis said the voting process was "not something one can defend," and said he expected the community's new council to revisit the name with a vote.
At the time, CAO Jason Gaudet said residents submitted about 100 potential names for the entity, and an advisory committee whittled the list down to eight, sending it to the province for approval.
The province then approved Eastern Charlotte, Charlotte East and Coastal Charlotte, and residents voted on their favourite.
The community's municipal status also split the vote of council.
Gaudet said, currently, the municipality, which consists of a former town, village, and multiple local service districts, is considered a rural community, and as such is expected to pay $141,000 to the province for administering certain services.
"If we could administer some services ourselves, we'd be saving money," he said, adding towns have "more authority" over a municipality compared to rural communities.
He said the designation also impacted the town's unconditional grant from the province, which was reduced by approximately $200,000 from the year prior to total $513,000 for 2023.
A rural community designation, he said, is usually a "stepping stone" to becoming a village or town, but "we've done sort of a backwards twist."
Thompson, along with councillors Lisa McKay, Alexa Detorakis and Wayne MacQuarrie voted against changing the designation to a town, with Adam Hatt, David Hatt, Terry Lee and Darrell Tidd voting in favour.
Craig, the mayor, said he'd listened to both sides, but believed Eastern Charlotte was best served as a town, noting it could help the town receive more provincial funding.
"That could help the tax rate everywhere," he said. "The more money we have, the more we can do."