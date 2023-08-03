A British Columbia First Nation is celebrating its compensation for a land never returned by the government dating back more than 50 years.
The specific claim concerns the Gitanmaax Nation’s 1948 surrender of 36 acres of reserve land adjacent to the village of Hazelton, B.C.
The federal government failed to return the unsold surrendered parcels of land to the nation upon the Gitanmaax Band's request in 1966.
The federal government also breached its fiduciary duties by failing to compensate the Gitanmaax Nation for the use of the land by non-band members, from the early 1900s to 1947.
Through negotiation, Canada and the Gitanmaax community reached a settlement of $6.1 million in compensation recently.
Gitanmaax nation Grand Chief Tracey Woods said correcting the past was part of moving toward the future for the community.
"This settlement represents part of the Gitanmaax Band's ongoing process of correcting and mending some of what happened to us in the past so that we can continue to move forward into a bright future for the community as a whole, our children, and coming generations,” he said.
Newly-minted minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Gary Anandasangaree agreed.
“The resolution of this claim signifies an important step in Canada's relationship with the people of Gitanmaax,” he said. “For far too long, Canada has indebted Indigenous communities, including the Gitanmaax, by taking lands or not properly compensating communities for the use of those lands.”
Anandasangaree told the Gitanmaax Nation that many communities have been set back economically by government malfeasance or neglect in the past.
“Because of this, communities have been significantly set back economically – as a country, it's our duty to acknowledge and address these historic wrongs and move forward together,” he said. “I'd like to thank the Gitanmaax’s leadership for their dedication to this settlement agreement, which will contribute to your community's well-being for generations to come.”
The Gitanmaax nation is based near the meeting of the Skeena and Bulkley Rivers, adjacent to the village of Hazelton and a few kilometres west of New Hazelton, in northwestern British Columbia. Gitanmaax has over 2500 members, with approximately 700 living on one of Gitanmaax's reserves.
The specific claim was submitted in 2001 and finally accepted by Canada for negotiations in 2009.
In 2012, the Gitanmaax Nation and Canada reached agreement on a compensation amount subject to negotiation of the terms of a settlement agreement acceptable to both parties.