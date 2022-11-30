A new Staff Sergeant is ready to take over command at the Drumheller RCMP detachment, ending a five month search to fill the vacant position.
Rob Harms started his new post the week of November 14, and joins the Drumheller detachment from his post at the Nanton and Claresholm RCMP detachments where he has spent the last four months in a temporary role with the Piikani Nation RCMP detachment helping to oversee operations and address some issues.
“Every detachment I’ve been at…my mandate is really simple-it is to provide and make sure we’re providing the best policing to the community,” S/Sgt Harms tells the Mail.
S/Sgt Harms is already familiar with Drumheller and surrounding areas, having served at surrounding detachments in Brooks, Stettler, and Three Hills and has had previous interactions with the Drumheller detachment.
He adds he spent his down time hiking and biking in the Drumheller Valley and got “fairly familiar” with the area while at the Three Hills detachment.
Most of his policing experience has been in small towns and communities, and S/Sgt Harms says he is familiar with both the municipal and rural sides of enforcement.
“I am very pleased to be transferred to Drumheller; Drumheller and area has always been a favourite place of both my wife’s and I,” S/Sgt Harms says.
Before joining the RCMP as a sworn officer 13 years ago, S/Sgt Harms served 10 years as a volunteer under the RCMP Auxiliary Program; he also worked in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for seven years, and in the oil and gas industry as a director for a public oilfield company.
He says his prior experience has been beneficial in his career in the RCMP.
“I came to the RCMP as a regular member already with 10 years exposure to policing, so it was extremely beneficial,” he says.
S/Sgt Harms says he will work with the priorities laid out by the community prior to the departure of former Staff Sergeant Ed Bourque in June 2022.
These priorities include crime reduction with a focus on reducing substance drug abuse, engaging and involving the community with policing to remain accountable and transparent, and enhancing education and awareness.