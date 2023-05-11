The Stefanson government is defending its ongoing overhaul of how the province pays for public schools, after a leaked document revealed one rejected proposal would have cut millions from Winnipeg school boards’ budgets.
Confidential government documents obtained by the Manitoba NDP compare the total funding allotments for all 37 public school boards in 2022-23 based on both the existing formula and a “new funding model.”
The internal document, which the official Opposition released Thursday, was prepared for the education department’s funding review team in November 2022.
The proposal suggests 14 boards — including all but one metro division, River East Transcona — would have received less money if the updated formula had been implemented.
Those include: Winnipeg; Pembina Trails; Louis Riel; Seven Oaks; St. James Assiniboia; Sunrise; Seine River; Lord Selkirk; Evergreen; Border Land; Red River Valley; Southwest Horizon; Interlake; and Flin Flon.
Per the tables, Frontier would have received the largest raise, equivalent to a six per cent hike. Park West, Garden Valley, Beautiful Plains, Kelsey, Hanover, Mountain View, Portage la Prairie, and Prairie Spirit trailed behind, each with respective increases above three per cent.
Whiteshell’s sum was identical in both columns.
The NDP used the five-page snippet from a larger slide deck to repeatedly grill the Progressive Conservatives in question period Thursday.
Opposition Leader Wab Kinew accused Premier Heather Stefanson of hiding plans to cut funding to some divisions.
“This is the plan that the PCs developed behind closed doors to cut millions of dollars in funding every year from schools in Manitoba,” Kinew told the chamber.
After the 40-minute proceeding in which NDP MLAs took each opportunity to decry the funding model, Finance Minister Cliff Cullen told reporters the government had “completely rejected” the proposal.
“We are not proposing any reduction in school division funding,” Cullen told reporters.
He said the proposal was brought forward by the education funding model review team late last year, prior to budget discussions, and was turned down at that time.
Not long after, the province announced it was delaying the implementation of a new formula, which had been anticipated to be intact for the coming school year, to undertake more consultations.
The review team has not reconvened since that announcement was made five months ago.
A source, who was not authorized to speak on the subject, indicated the province’s autumn proposal — only several pages of which were shared by the NDP — had “a concerning forecast.” The exact details of the proposed formula remain unclear.
Cullen said the Tories’ intention for education funding is accurately represented in the latest budget, which included an overall 6.1 per cent increase in spending.
Asked if he would guarantee no school board would have funding decreased under a new formula, Cullen said: “It has never been our intent to reduce funding to school boards” and there is no expectation it will happen.
The government has extended a contract with consulting firm Deloitte Ltd. to lead discussions with school boards and other stakeholders to gather opinions on a new funding model within the next few weeks, Cullen said.
He noted the review team developed multiple funding models, but additional consultation time was required.
Cullen would not promise to release a proposed funding model for public review before voters head to the polls Oct. 3. “I would hope that we could get something public prior to the election, but again we want to be respectful of our stakeholders.”
Divisions currently receive funding based on student population, transportation requirements and building expenses, among numerous line items and grants.
Education leaders and partners have long raised concerns about the existing model and a problematic equalization formula that has, since its implementation in 2002-03, perpetuated inequities in classrooms.
“We’re disappointed that the government hasn’t completed that work,” said Nathan Martindale, president of the Manitoba Teachers’ Society.
“We did have a (representative) on that review team, but we haven’t heard anything in terms of when that team will meet again or what they’re going to look at.”
Contrary to Cullen’s assurances the model was rejected, Kinew insisted the Tories would cut funding to some school divisions, as outlined in the documents. He said an NDP government would end the work that produced the rejected funding model.
“We have to stop the PCs from doing to education what they’ve already done to health care,” Kinew said after question period.
“The fact that the PCs can’t show you another version of the education funding model confirms that this is what’s being considered as their future plan for education.”
The Fort Rouge MLA explained he did not have the full document when asked why only five pages were made public.
The Manitoba School Boards Association did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.