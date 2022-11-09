TEMISKAMING SHORES - A candlelight vigil is being organized to remember war veterans November 11 and November 12.
Visitors who attend the Cobalt Veterans Cemetery on Morissette Drive in Haileybury around dusk on either of those two evenings will be greeted with a glowing display.
Ken Riley of Ottawa is leading the effort. Riley's father Albert and approximately 190 other veterans rest in the cemetery.
The project has been endorsed by the Royal Canadian Legion Cobalt Branch 44.
"Despite the name being Cobalt Veterans Cemetery, veterans are from across the Tri-Town area,” said Riley.
“There are over 190 veterans buried in our cemetery."
He stated in an email interview that he has been working on updating the cemetery records as a Legion member reporting to Suzanne Othmer, the Branch 44 Legion member responsible for the cemetery. Susan White and Helene Culhane have also been actively involved in the project.
The candles that are being placed on the graves are solar powered, so that they will remain in place for two evenings.
"There will be a candle for every veteran," he stated. "Some double grave markers will have two candles which means that both husband and wife are veterans."
The best time for viewing will be around dusk, he continued.
"There is no official ceremony so people can stop by at their convenience. After dark, even standing on Morissette Drive will give an amazing display."
Donations will be appreciated and can be made to Br44CandlelightVigil@gmail.com.
Riley stated that any profits received will go to the perpetual care fund for the cemetery.