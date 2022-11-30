All members present.
Budget Review and Discussion
Cao Bill Lewis gave a comprehensive review of the interim budget for 2023, the three-year financial plan, and the five-year capital plan. Inflation, rising gas prices, and an increase in police funding costs as per the province’s police funding model have led to increased expenditures for the Town. In addition to higher prices for purchased items, other expenses such as insurance, IT services, and contractor bids for projects have also increased. To balance the budget in light of the Town’s increased expenditures, the proposed 2023 budget includes a tax increase of 1.5%, with an additional increase of 1% anticipated in 2024. The interim budget for 2023, the three-year financial plan, and the five-year capital plan will be revisited for final discussion and passage at the next Town Council meeting on Dec. 14.
Request For Decision (RFD)
Council reviewed one RFD:
· RCMP Quarterly Report, Jul. – Sept. 2022: The RCMP submitted their quarterly report covering from Jul. 1 to Sept. 30, 2022. Some key takeaways include an overall decrease in property crimes compared to this period last year, with the most significant drop being in Theft Under $5,000, with 7 incidents in 2022 compared to 12 in 2021. Of some worry was a notable increase in assault incidents, with 9 reported in 2022 compared to only 1 reported last year. Also of note was a dramatic rise in Fail to Comply & Breaches incidents (failing to meet the requirements of a probation order or bail conditions), climbing to 24 in 2022 compared to just 1 in 2021. Council received this report as information.
CAO Report
· Continued with Christmas Lite Up planning and attended on Nov. 17.
· Working on the Budget and other operational and capital plans.
· One staff member will be taking the training to be the clerk for the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board on Nov. 28.
· New Quality Management Plan has been approved and signed by the accreditation department of the Alberta Safety Codes Council.
Operations And Infrastructure
· Two variable speed fans have been added to the new condenser system at the Arena, which will provide more accurate temperature control during cold weather.
· The Reservoir generator has now been delivered. PW is working with the engineering group and the contractor to formulate a plan for installation, which will likely begin prior to the end of November, with completion early in the new year.
· One CC valve repair was performed during this reporting period.
· The PW Supervisor has resigned. We will be actively recruiting to fill this position.
Reports
· Mayor Craig Wilson reported attending the Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) Convention as a guest of Big Lakes County from Nov. 7 - 10. It was a worthwhile convention with opportunities to network and hear from provincial government members.
-Mayor Wilson also reported on the Barrhead and District Social Housing organizational and monthly meetings on Nov. 15. Mayor Wilson remains the board chair.
· Councillor Bob Clermont reported on the load of firewood donated by Turple Contracting that was placed at the old Grizzly ball diamond last weekend.
· Councillor Daryn Watson reported attending the Remembrance Day ceremony at the 50+ on Nov. 11.
-Councillor Watson also reported attending the Canadian Wilderness Medicine Conference online. Several wilderness incidents were reviewed.
- Councillor Watson also reported attending Lite Up on Nov. 17.
· Councillor Terry Kuyek reported attending the Remembrance Day ceremony at the 50+ on Nov. 11. Four veterans attended as honoured guests, and the dinner later that night almost completely sold out.
-Councillor Kuyek also reported attending the Christmas Craft sale and operating the Hospital Foundation table.
- Councillor Kuyek also reported attending Lite Up on Nov. 17. He helped to distribute treat bags with the Chamber of Commerce.
· Councillor Dean LaBerge also reported attending the Remembrance Day ceremony at the 50+ on Nov. 11.
-Councillor LaBerge also reported on the Chamber of Commerce AGM on Nov. 10. Carol Webster presented information about Business Link and the supports that they offer for small businesses. There were some changes to the board, but the Chamber continues on.
- Councillor LaBerge also reported attending Lite Up on Nov. 17. The event was well attended and received.