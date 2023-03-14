A Woodstock daycare operator charged with sex offences involving a child was involved in youth and church groups.
Trevor Hendershott, 37, was charged last week with invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference, Woodstock police said.
Court records show the charges stem from allegations involving the same person younger than 16 about incidents between February 2022 and this month in Woodstock.
The complainant's identity is protected by a publication ban.
Police did not release details about the childcare service, including the location and number of children in the program, but a Facebook account belonging to Trevor Hendershott says he is the owner and operator of Trevor's Childcare.
Woodstock police are working with the Children's Aid Society of Oxford County on the investigation, spokesperson Const. Shaylyn Jackson said Tuesday.
Oxford's Children's Aid Society responds to all situations where a community caregiver may have harmed a child or youth, executive director Tina Diamond wrote in an email.
Investigations into a community caregiver, a person who provides care to a child in an out-of-home setting, are complex and require a collaborative and child-centred approach, she said.
A Facebook page for Trevor's Childcare contains posts indicating it opened in 2021.
Ontario's College of Early Child Educators lists Trevor Hendershott as a registrant since 2016. His membership was suspended Sept. 16, 2022, for failing to pay fees or penalties, a spokesperson said.
"Suspended members are not permitted to use the designation registered early childhood educator or practise the profession of early childhood education," Beth Deazeley said by email.
Hendershott worked at Good Beginnings early learning and child-care centre at Algonquin elementary school from 2013 to 2021, according to his Facebook profile. He travelled to Uganda as a Christian missionary and was involved with the 13th Woodstock Beavers, a Boy Scouts group.
Hendershott also volunteered at Movement Church, formerly known as Calvary Church Woodstock, a spokesperson there said.
"We are openly working with the police," Katrina Allan of Movement Church said.
Hendershott appeared in court Monday. His case was adjourned until Thursday for a bail hearing.
Oxford's Children's Aid Society encourages anyone concerned about a child or youth to contact them for support at 519-539-6176 or 1-800-250-7010.
Anyone with information about the police investigation or any other incidents relating to interactions with the accused is asked to contact Det. Const. Wilson or Det. Const. Haegens at 519-537-2323, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.