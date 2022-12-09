BRUCE COUNTY – The Dec. 1 meeting of Bruce County council included committee chair and committee appointments.
As warden, Chris Peabody, Brockton, will chair the executive, corporate services and human resources committees, as well as the information technology committee. County Coun. Mark Goetz, South Bruce, will chair the human services committee and Bruce County Housing Corporation. County Coun. Kenneth Craig, Kincardine, has been appointed chair of the long-term care homes committee of management. County Coun. Garry Michi, South Bruce Peninsula, will chair the museum committee. The new chair of the paramedic committee will be County Coun. Don Murray, Huron-Kinloss. County Coun. Steve Hammell, Arran-Elderslie, is the new chair of the planning and development committee. County Coun. Milt McIver, Northern Bruce Peninsula, chairs the transportation and environmental services committee.
Serving on the Grey Bruce Board of Health are Peabody; County Coun. Luke Charbonneau, Saugeen Shores; and Craig. Members of the Bruce County Library board are Peabody, Goetz, Murray and Michi.
Charbonneau will sit on the board of directors for the Nuclear Innovation Institute, as well as Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT).
Craig will be on the Green Ribbon Panel.
CAO Derrick Thomson and Murray will serve on the Clean Energy Frontier.
Peabody will be on the accessibility advisory committee.
Appointed to the community drug and alcohol strategy are Craig and Goetz.
Following the council meeting, there were several brief committee meetings.
During the meeting of the paramedic services committee, approval was granted to single source three ambulances prior to the passing of the 2023 budget. This includes making a 30 per cent down payment equivalent to $174,786 plus HST.
Steve Schaus, director of paramedic services, said that since COVID, there hasn’t been much choice. Demers, Crestline and Braun have joined forces in the market, prices and demand have increased, and municipalities are being asked for large deposits.
During the museum committee meeting, Craig commented about a statement in the report by Cathy McGirr, director of museum and cultural services, about the museum being marketed as a “community hub.”
Craig noted that community hubs used to be churches and halls; in more recent years, it’s been arenas, and now the county museum.
“That’s a lofty goal,” Craig said.
McGirr said museums are changing. No longer are they just housing artifacts. Now museums are partnering with community organizations.
“It’s more of a collaborative model,” she said.
During discussion about an information report in the Bruce County Housing Corporation and Human Services committee meeting, the growing waitlist for housing was a major focus of a number of county council members.
Charbonneau noted that along with the growing waiting list, “the list of the homeless grows right along beside it.” He pushed for a delegation at the ROMA conference to bring local concerns to the attention of provincial officials.
The CAO commented that as Bruce County, “We should be able to ask for a delegation (to the province) outside these conferences.”
Christine MacDonald, director of human services, told council, “We have been invited to be part of a ROMA panel on innovations in housing.” Among the innovations of interest is the “toolkit” for prospective developers interested in building affordable housing.
The number of applicants currently on the Bruce County Community Housing Registry waitlist currently stands at 951 – 894 rent-geared-to-income and 57 market rent applications. The number of applicants housed between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, was 36. There were 10 applicants housed in the third quarter of the year.