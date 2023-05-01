An amended Electoral Districts Act for B.C. has received first reading in the Legislative Assembly, and if passed will add six new provincial ridings.
The Electoral Boundaries Commission’s final report recommends increasing the number of ridings to 93 to keep the population of each electoral district within approximately 25 per cent of the “electoral quotient,” 53,773, which is the population of B.C. divided by the number of electoral districts. With the additions 72 districts will have their boundaries adjusted and 41 districts will have their names changed.
The commission’s preliminary report from October proposed changes that would adjust or rename the districts within the Greater Nanaimo area to Nanaimo-Oceanside, Nanaimo-Gabriola Island and Nanaimo-Ladysmith. In the final report and subject to take effect in the next scheduled election in 2024, the ridings are now Nanaimo-Gabriola Island, Nanaimo-Lantzville and Ladysmith-Oceanside. Nanaimo-Gabriola includes Gabriola, Mudge and DeCourcy, Snuneymuxw First Nation, Nanaimo’s downtown core north to Departure Bay and part of Electoral Area A (Cedar, South Wellington).
In the preliminary report Nanaimo-Gabriola Island had an electoral quotient of 58,924. In the final report, the riding is 276 sq km smaller, at 504 sq km, but has a population of 59,172, a 10 per cent deviation from the quotient.
Gabriola currently falls in the Nanaimo-North Cowichan district, which has a population of 58,880. During public consultations, the commission heard “some Vancouver Island residents felt the current boundaries are effective and did not see the need for change” but also heard “about the ties and shared interests between specific communities throughout the Island, including those between specific Gulf Islands and adjacent communities on the east coast of Vancouver Island,” the final report says.