A 28-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault in two unrelated weekend stabbings in southwest London that sent two men to hospital with serious injuries, police say.
A man was walking with a family member along a trail in the area of Base Line Road West and Emery Street West, near Westminster secondary school, when he was approached from behind by a man he didn't know around 7:30 p.m. Friday, London police said Tuesday.
Police say the suspect stabbed the man multiple times before fleeing the area. The man, who suffered serious injuries, got himself to hospital and police were notified of the stabbing later that evening.
Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.
Two days later, a second stabbing happened a block away. It was about 3:20 p.m. Sunday when a man walking his dog near Base Line Road West and Beachwood Avenue was approached by an unknown man and stabbed multiple times, police said.
The suspect fled on foot, and the injured man called 911, police said. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police said officers arrested the suspect on Beachwood Avenue without incident and seized a weapon.
Investigators determined the same suspect was responsible for both stabbings and that the suspect and two men who were stabbed were not known to each other, police said.
Londoner James Tracey, 28, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He is to appear in court Wednesday.
Police ask anyone with information about the stabbings to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.