Renfrew – Renfrew town council was unanimous in a recorded vote that called for a total review of the Ma-Te-Way expansion project that currently has a $12 million cost over-run.
Councillor John McDonald introduced a motion last Tuesday for the third-party review stating the previous council held a unanimous vote agreeing to an estimated cost of $18 million in June 2021 for Buttcon Ltd. to complete the project.
When the announcement was first made in April 2021, the estimated cost was $16.1 million.
A total of $11.7 million was committed by the provincial and federal levels of government and the town pledged the remaining amount. However, that initial estimate has ballooned to a current estimate that now exceeds $28 million with substantial completion now slated for summer 2023.
Councillor McDonald provided some guidelines for the third-party review when he introduced the motion.
“Whereas, council of the Corporation of the Town of Renfrew believes it is necessary and desirable to undertake a fulsome review to allow the town to have a thorough lessons learned document that can be applied to future projects,” he said. “The assessment is to be managed by the CAO with full disclosure to council. The final report being brought forth to Standing Committee and council by end of 2023.”
Councillor Andrew Dick read a prepared statement and wasted no time making his point.
“Council wants to express our sincere apologies for the overages of the Ma-Te-Way project that has caused distress and confusion for this community and everyone involved,” he said. “We recognize that the taxpayer’s trust has been fully compromised and it is this council’s commitment to find out what happened and why.
“This motion we brought forward tonight is the first step and I 100 percent support this motion and we need to know the truth about what took place and identify measures of what took place and to guarantee that it never happens again,” he said. “We want the taxpayers of Renfrew to know that we are dedicated to bringing transparency and accountability to Renfrew’s administrative processes.”
Councillor Clint McWhirter echoed Coun. Dick’s statement.
“I want to thank Coun. McDonald for bringing this motion forward,” he said. “I want to thank town staff and fellow councillors for doing a lot of research on this topic and hopefully this motion will set in motion the answers we have not found yet. If nothing else this motion will create a template for any other major projects this town should move forward with, things to do and things not to do.”
Reeve Peter Emon urged patience from the ratepayers for final results to be made public.
“As we know this review can’t really occur until the project is completed and as we know when it is completed there is a ‘warranty period’ where everyone runs around with a pencil and checkbox to ensure painting is completed and the final bills have to come in,” he said. “It may slip into next year, but we have to wait for any potential disputes to be resolved so I don’t want people to think we have to slow walk it.”
He said there are times when there may be disputes between the contractors and the town, so these situations need to be taken into consideration and that is why the motion calls for the review to be completed by the end of the year.
CAO Robert Tremblay informed council that a preliminary report will be brought before the Standing Committee at its next sitting. The report will include terms of reference and the name of the firm selected to conduct the review.
The Ma-Te-Way expansion project is tentatively scheduled to be completed this July.