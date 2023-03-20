Several piles of research papers are spread out all over the dining room and living room furniture.
A thick piece of tongue and groove wood wainscotting, found behind the kitchen sink wall, is now displayed like art near the house’s entrance. It’s dubbed “Fire Escape” by Gaylan Fitsell, the owner of this house, located at 120 King Street West.
"I decided to name it that because it escaped the fire," said Fitsell, 68.
An article in the British Whig from Feb. 2 1898, reads that the house was badly damaged by a fire during a cold winter’s night. The article adds that the house is one of the oldest in Gananoque. The exact age of the house is unknown.
Fitsell was raised in this house until the age of 12. She returned to the community a couple of years ago and then purchased her childhood home.
"I knew my heart was in Gan and I had an intention, it was more of a desire to come back," said Fitsell. "I have an emotional draw and strong feelings towards the river."
Though it shares some similarities to a typical cottage house, it shouldn’t be described as one, and Fitsell doesn’t like when it is. It is more distinct in a way that it has fireplace stacks in the middle of each side of the main staircases.
The house is over 3,000 square feet, has six bedrooms, is decked out with nine fireplaces (including back-to-back fireplaces), plus a baker’s oven in the basement.
The basement of the house is Fitsell’s favourite part.
[caption id="attachment_2151590" align="alignnone" width="562"] A baker's oven located in the basement. (KEITH DEMPSEY/Local Journalism Initiative Reporter)[/caption]
“That’s the heart and soul of the house,” she said. “A report (I found) says that maids lived on the left-hand side of the basement. To me, I envision the kitchen the way it was in Downton Abbey because of the five-by-six windows, there was a lot of natural light down there and in the hallway there’s evidence that there was a spiral staircase leading up, where the servants would have brought food up to the dining room. And then at some point the staircase was taken out.
“The fact that women were working in the scullery and that they made their living and supported the many people that lived here, that means a lot to me, to see their environment, that it was one of the nicest basement kitchens. Approximately after 1850 it became popular to have a kitchen on the main floor and that’s why the addition was built. By 1860 the original house was here and the addition, so that tells us the house is older than 1860.”
Fitsell’s research on her childhood home has included meeting with members of the community, like Charlie Donevan of Donevan’s Hardware.
“He’s never seen anything like these instruments,” Fitsell says, showing rare instruments she has found in the house. “I had to use a drill bit to get those two instruments out of the wood. They were hard to get out. And the fact that Charlie Donevan has never seen anything like it, blew my mind. He’s the guy.”
"I am enjoying (the research) and learning a lot about the community and the house and possible connections, but nothing has been determined 100 per cent,” Fitsell added. “The process helps you get to know the house on a more intimate level. It all starts making sense.”
Fitsell said she is inspired to send off some of the found materials and instruments for testing.
“But it takes time and money,” she said.
While her home is not a bed and breakfast, Fitsell does rent out rooms in the upstairs portion.
“The vacancy rate is so poor that it’s really important to me to give back to the community and have rooms for people to live in,” Fitsell said.
Recently, Fitsell, an interior designer, held an open-house of sorts for the community to view the updates done to the house, like the happy creamy colours that are warm and welcoming. Some other renovations include installation of insulation, new drywall ceilings, and new walls.
“A few of the people had been in before and saw it with all of the dark rugs and dark burgundy colours, and purple - unusual colours,” Fitsell said. “I opened up the kitchen, am using the art studio, so people were shocked with what’s been accomplished. I am very thankful to everyone who has helped me with this, with the renovations.”
For more information on this historic house or for rental purposes, people can contact Fitsell by email at jarumiw1954@gmail.com.
“Everyone says the house a great spirit to it,” said Fitsell. “It’s a very peaceful home.”
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)