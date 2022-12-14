PEI’s recreational shooting groups are concerned the government has their sport in its sights.
Recent proposed amendments to the federal government’s Firearms Act, Bill C-21, would ban several types of firearms.
These amendments, and the bill at large, have Nelline Cronje of O’Leary, a member of the Women Shooters of PEI, concerned that law-abiding Canadians will be forced to give up their firearms and their recreational sport. The group promotes safe, responsible use of firearms providing fun, supportive opportunities for women to participate in all shooting sports.
“There’s millions of these firearms legally owned by responsible gun owners across the country,” Ms Cronje said.
One of the biggest concerns gun advocates have with the proposed amendment is a section that deals with semi-automatic weapons and how that disproportionately will impact recreational shooters.
“The amendment, if it gets passed, would ban hundreds of additional makes and models of hunting and sporting shotguns and rifles,” Ms Cronje said.
This section makes any firearm designed to accept a detachable cartridge magazine with a capacity greater than five cartridges a prohibited weapon - which Ms Cronje said impacts law-abiding Canadians, not criminals.
“The federal Liberals have repeatedly said they are banning military-style assault rifles and firearms designed to kill as many people as possible, the truth is they are banning hunting and sporting rifles and shotguns that are not being used in crime.”
Additionally, Ms Cronje notes the problem the government is attempting to solve doesn’t necessarily exist in PEI.
“The crime problem in Canada is with illegal handguns and firearms in urban areas like Toronto, not with hunting rifles and shotguns in PEI.”
Kent MacRae of Cardigan, a member of the PEI Rifle Association echoes Ms Cronje’s concerns. He has a resume that features plenty of time spent around and working with firearms.
Mr MacRae spent 27 years as an officer in the army reserves and went on two tours of duty, first in Sudan and then in Afghanistan. He also spent 30 years as a federal fisheries officer, starting his career in Summerside and finishing it off in Charlottetown as Chief of Enforcement in the province. During that time, he was trained by the RCMP to work as a firearms instructor for the department.
Mr MacRae also represented the province at a national shooting competition and has participated in various competitions around the province.