This year, for the first time, voters in West Lincoln can get a head start on voting soon thanks to online voting.
The municipal election is being held Oct. 24, but advance online voting will run from Monday, Sept. 26 to Monday, Oct. 17, inclusive.
To vote online, voters need to follow the new online voting instructions included in the traditional voter cards sent through the mail.
For those without a computer or smartphone, a dedicated computer is available at the township office on 318 Canborough St., Smithville.
Regular paper ballots will still be accepted on election day, as well as advance polling days Sept. 29 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the West Lincoln Community Centre, and Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Legion Hall.
This is the first year that online voting will be used in West Lincoln. It was approved at an administration, finance and fire committee meeting April 19 and it is hoped that it will increase participation among the youth, elderly and those with compromised immune systems or disabilities.