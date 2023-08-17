KIRKLAND LAKE - Kirkland Lake council has awarded the Connecting Link 2023-24 design opportunity to Concept Dash Inc.
During the town’s regular council meeting on Tuesday (Aug. 15), council members unanimously approved the contract, which has a price tag of $91,550 plus HST.
As part of a provincial initiative to invest in municipal road and bridge repairs to 21 municipalities province wide, Kirkland Lake was given a total of $934,880 to resurface Highway 66, including pedestrian crosswalk improvements at Burnside Drive.
According to the town, the two-year project consists of awarding a contract for the design of the project in year one, followed by a second contract in the second year for the construction of the project. The design of the work will be completed no later than Oct. 31, 2023.
A request for proposal (RFP) for the project was issued in June 2023. Four bids were received with each submission being evaluated and scored to determine the ideal design team for the project, the town noted.
The project will include upgrades to the sidewalks and includes the proposed installation of an automated pedestrian crosswalk at the intersection of Burnside Drive to increase accessibility to pedestrians in that area.
Construction will include the removal and replacement of existing asphalt, concrete curb and gutter on the south side of the highway section, paved boulevard between the curb and existing concrete sidewalk on the south side and shoulder and ditch on the north side.
It will also include all appropriate signage, amber beacons and line paving.
Coun. Casey Owens' only concern was regarding the location of the crosswalk. He wondered if it could be moved to the west side of the intersection.
While the plan is still awaiting ministry’s approval, CAO Alan Smith said he would reach out about Owens’ concerns.
Coun. Janice Ranger brought up the speed limit in the area.
“As a resident in that area, I want to bring forward my concerns about speed and if there's any possibility of the speed being reduced in that section… Unless it's not in their control because it is part of the highway? There’s only a matter of time before there’s a serious incident,” she said.
The issue wasn’t discussed further as the topic was solely brought up to award the design tender to Concept Dash Inc., said clerk Jennifer Montreuil.
According to Montreuil, there will be public consultation at some point in the future before construction begins.