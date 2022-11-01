BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -
Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. The first Wendy's restaurant in Canada opened in 1975 and the brand is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen Canadian beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at
*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.
**This is not an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. Wendy's will not offer you a franchise unless and until it has provided you with any required franchise disclosure document and presented you with a legal agreement with final terms for the offer of a franchise.
Ketchum on behalf of Wendy's: Kim Li Thibeault, T: 514.710.5492,
SOURCE Wendy's Restaurants of Canada
NEWS RELEASE TRANSMITTED BY Canada Newswire Releases