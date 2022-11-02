MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS), CQDM, the Cole Foundation and Oncopole – pôle cancer du FRQS announced, today, grants of $ 8,485,132 to finance four research projects in Quebec, as part of the Pediatric Cancer Research Initiative. This funding, which will take place over three years, is part of a unique partnership created to support pediatric cancer research, which has mobilized many donors, stakeholders and companies based in Quebec.
The Initiative will accelerate the development of platforms, tools and treatments to support advancements across all areas of pediatric cancer care: prevention, diagnosis and treatment.
"We believe one child with cancer is one too many. Childhood cancer is the number one cause of disease-related death in Canadian children past infancy and 2 out of every 3 childhood cancer survivors will suffer long-term side effects from their treatment. Fortunately, most children will survive but it is a devastating and life-altering diagnosis for a child and their family," said
"It is by focusing on research that we will respond to major challenges in the field of health. By supporting CQDM, we want to give our researchers the necessary latitude to find innovative treatments that will change the lives of thousands of Quebec children," said
"Collaborative research like that conducted by these four teams advances science. Research and innovation are at the heart of our Health Plan's priorities. We must accelerate the adoption of solutions to better meet the needs of children, because far too many of them are still unfortunately affected by cancer," said
"CQDM is pleased to be part of this collective effort to facilitate these multi-stakeholder R&D projects and accelerate the translation of discoveries into products that meet unmet medical needs. The potential of these projects on the health of young patients illustrates the power of a collaborative effort between innovative companies in Quebec and our academic researchers. CQDM's contribution is made possible by a $3.75M contribution from the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie (MEIE)," said
"Today we celebrate the collective contributions of a large number of private foundations and cancer related agencies who have combined their financial resources with those of Quebec pharmaceutical companies to fund this important research in pediatric and young adult leukemia," said
"The projects that are being funded are perfectly aligned with the objectives of Oncopole and the FRQS which are to mobilize, innovate and find a cure. Thanks to the financial support of the MEIE and our founding partner Merck, we can contribute to this program, which allows for major advancements in pediatric cancer research," said
This project is also made possible through the additional financial support of The Molson Foundation, the Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation, the Fondation J. Armand Bombardier, Leucan, the Morris and Rosalind Goodman Family Foundation, the R. Howard Webster Foundation, the Fondation Charles-Bruneau, IRICoR, IRIC and Pfizer Canada.
The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. As the voice for Canadians who care about cancer, we work with governments to establish health policies to prevent cancer and better support those living with the disease. No other organization does all that we do to improve lives today and to change the future of cancer forever. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit
CQDM is a biopharmaceutical research consortium whose mission is to fund the development of innovative tools and technologies that will accelerate the discovery and development of safer and more effective drugs. We bring together world-class pharmaceutical corporations, several Canadian biotech companies, the best scientists from both the public and private sectors, as well as the Canadian and Québec governments. CQDM's collaborative approach bridges the funding gap needed to drive innovation across the academic and private sectors, especially where early-stage research is concerned. For more information:
The Cole Foundation was created in 1980 as a private initiative in Montreal to promote research and patient care in the area of pediatric and young adult leukemia and lymphoma. The initiative aims to break down barriers, encourage closer collaborations between institutions, develop new research teams and promote new ideas to impact cancer. Website:
Oncopole, pôle cancer du FRQS, a Quebec hub for research, development and investment to accelerate the fight against cancer, is the product of a unique co-creation process made possible thanks to our founding partner Merck Canada. Oncopole's mission is to act as a catalyst leveraging actions made by the key players in Quebec's oncology and innovation research ecosystem. As a result, it aims to position the province as a leader in the field. For more information, go to:
