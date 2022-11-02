MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -
Joining these brands are
Royalmount is a new reimagining of a world-class midtown in the heart of Montreal, where connectivity, creativity, sustainability and technology thrive. Delivered by the real estate development and management company Carbonleo, with an overall budget of $7 billion, Royalmount will bring best-in-class brands, experiences and offers to the Quebec market. The first phase will consist of an 824,000 sq ft two-level retail and lifestyle complex. The district will also be home to a 3 km linear park called Le Champ Libre and an outdoor public piazza.
The first of its kind, the district will be one of the only 100% carbon-neutral mixed-use projects in Canada. With a holistic approach to sustainability from construction through how visitors will interact with the space, Royalmount offers a new model of sustainable luxury that will enrich Montreal's evolving approach to how people shop, work, live and play.
Royalmount provides a blueprint for new urban development in the city, and we are proud to be engaging with collaborators that stand for these same values. These first announcements mark a major milestone for the project, which will represent a new era for Montreal and its future.
For more information visit:
Carbonleo, a private Quebec real estate development and management company, is the catalyst of a progressive, human, vibrant and strongly experience-oriented approach. Inspired by the greatest creators and international best practices, Carbonleo's team of builders develop real estate projects that meet the aspirations of today's and tomorrow's consumers. Building on the success of its previous innovative mixed-use projects, Carbonleo is dedicated to revitalizing Montreal and creating a range of remarkable high-value projects that fit seamlessly into the regions in which they come to life.
Founded in 2012, the company of 145 professionals has many high-profile projects to its credit, including Quartier DIX30, Royalmount and the hotel and private residences Four Seasons Montreal.
For more information about Carbonleo, please visit
With approximately $33 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world,
For more information about
SOURCE Royalmount
NEWS RELEASE TRANSMITTED BY Canada Newswire Releases