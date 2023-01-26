Manitoba sending second round of cheques to help with inflation

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba government is issuing a second round of cheques to help people deal with inflation.
Everyone with a net family income of less than $175,000 last year will be eligible.
Single people are to get $225 and couples will receive $375.
Premier Heather Stefanson says the money will help people make ends meet, but the Opposition New Democrats say the Progressive Conservative government is trying to buy votes in advance of an election slated for Oct. 3.
The government sent out a first round of cheques last fall that was limited to low-income seniors and families with children under 18.
The cost of the new program is $200 million — more than double that of the first round.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 26, 2023.