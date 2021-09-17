Drought-weakened trees, fall storms could mean more power outages: BC Hydro

The landscape is dotted with power lines and poles as smoke from wildfires burning in the area fills the air while motorists travel on the Trans-Canada Highway near Walhachin, B.C., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Residents across British Columbia are being advised to prepare a well-stocked emergency kit in advance of what BC Hydro warns could be a stormy fall and winter made worse by the effects of the severe summer drought. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck